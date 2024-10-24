Summit Securities Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 96.12% YOY

Summit Securities Q2 Results Live : Summit Securities announced their impressive Q2 results on October 23, 2024, showcasing a significant growth in both topline and profit figures. The company's revenue surged by 70.53% year-over-year, while profit soared by an astounding 96.12% compared to the same period last year.

In a remarkable comparison to the previous quarter, revenue growth was unprecedented at 18688.48%, and profit saw an astonishing increase of 2452.14%. Such growth highlights the company's robust performance and effective strategies in place.

However, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses have seen a notable rise, increasing by 106.47% quarter-over-quarter and 9.24% year-over-year. This increase may be a point of concern for investors as the company balances growth with cost management.

Operating income also demonstrated significant improvement, jumping by 731.2% quarter-over-quarter and up 71.64% year-over-year. This reflects the company's operational efficiency and effective management of its resources.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stands at ₹68.93, marking a 96.11% increase from the same quarter last year, further emphasizing the strong financial health of Summit Securities.

Investors have seen a positive trend in the company's stock performance, with a 5.13% return over the last week, a remarkable 116.39% return in the past six months, and an impressive 130.73% year-to-date return.

Summit Securities currently holds a market capitalization of ₹3205.29 Crore, with a 52-week high of ₹3398 and a low of ₹980, highlighting a volatile but promising investment opportunity.

Summit Securities Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 90.88 0.48 +18688.48% 53.29 +70.53% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.58 0.28 +106.47% 0.53 +9.24% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.01 0.01 -9.09% 0 +108.33% Total Operating Expense 1.35 14.67 -90.81% 1.13 +19.17% Operating Income 89.53 -14.18 +731.2% 52.16 +71.64% Net Income Before Taxes 105.33 6.17 +1606.37% 52.16 +101.92% Net Income 75.15 2.94 +2452.14% 38.32 +96.12% Diluted Normalized EPS 68.93 8.75 +687.89% 35.15 +96.11%