Summit Securities Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 96.12% YOY

Summit Securities Q2 Results Live : Summit Securities announced their impressive Q2 results on October 23, 2024, showcasing a significant growth in both topline and profit figures. The company's revenue surged by 70.53% year-over-year, while profit soared by an astounding 96.12% compared to the same period last year.
In a remarkable comparison to the previous quarter, revenue growth was unprecedented at 18688.48%, and profit saw an astonishing increase of 2452.14%. Such growth highlights the company's robust performance and effective strategies in place.
However, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses have seen a notable rise, increasing by 106.47% quarter-over-quarter and 9.24% year-over-year. This increase may be a point of concern for investors as the company balances growth with cost management.
Operating income also demonstrated significant improvement, jumping by 731.2% quarter-over-quarter and up 71.64% year-over-year. This reflects the company's operational efficiency and effective management of its resources.
Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stands at ₹68.93, marking a 96.11% increase from the same quarter last year, further emphasizing the strong financial health of Summit Securities.
Investors have seen a positive trend in the company's stock performance, with a 5.13% return over the last week, a remarkable 116.39% return in the past six months, and an impressive 130.73% year-to-date return.
Summit Securities currently holds a market capitalization of ₹3205.29 Crore, with a 52-week high of ₹3398 and a low of ₹980, highlighting a volatile but promising investment opportunity.
Summit Securities Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|90.88
|0.48
|+18688.48%
|53.29
|+70.53%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.58
|0.28
|+106.47%
|0.53
|+9.24%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.01
|0.01
|-9.09%
|0
|+108.33%
|Total Operating Expense
|1.35
|14.67
|-90.81%
|1.13
|+19.17%
|Operating Income
|89.53
|-14.18
|+731.2%
|52.16
|+71.64%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|105.33
|6.17
|+1606.37%
|52.16
|+101.92%
|Net Income
|75.15
|2.94
|+2452.14%
|38.32
|+96.12%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|68.93
|8.75
|+687.89%
|35.15
|+96.11%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹75.15Cr
Question : What is Q2 revenue?
Ans : ₹90.88Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar