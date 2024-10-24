Hello User
Summit Securities Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 96.12% YOY

Summit Securities Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 96.12% YOY

Summit Securities Q2 Results Live: Revenue increased by 70.53% YoY & profit increased by 96.12% YoY.

Summit Securities Q2 Results Live

Summit Securities Q2 Results Live : Summit Securities announced their impressive Q2 results on October 23, 2024, showcasing a significant growth in both topline and profit figures. The company's revenue surged by 70.53% year-over-year, while profit soared by an astounding 96.12% compared to the same period last year.

In a remarkable comparison to the previous quarter, revenue growth was unprecedented at 18688.48%, and profit saw an astonishing increase of 2452.14%. Such growth highlights the company's robust performance and effective strategies in place.

However, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses have seen a notable rise, increasing by 106.47% quarter-over-quarter and 9.24% year-over-year. This increase may be a point of concern for investors as the company balances growth with cost management.

Operating income also demonstrated significant improvement, jumping by 731.2% quarter-over-quarter and up 71.64% year-over-year. This reflects the company's operational efficiency and effective management of its resources.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stands at 68.93, marking a 96.11% increase from the same quarter last year, further emphasizing the strong financial health of Summit Securities.

Investors have seen a positive trend in the company's stock performance, with a 5.13% return over the last week, a remarkable 116.39% return in the past six months, and an impressive 130.73% year-to-date return.

Summit Securities currently holds a market capitalization of 3205.29 Crore, with a 52-week high of 3398 and a low of 980, highlighting a volatile but promising investment opportunity.

Summit Securities Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue90.880.48+18688.48%53.29+70.53%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.580.28+106.47%0.53+9.24%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.010.01-9.09%0+108.33%
Total Operating Expense1.3514.67-90.81%1.13+19.17%
Operating Income89.53-14.18+731.2%52.16+71.64%
Net Income Before Taxes105.336.17+1606.37%52.16+101.92%
Net Income75.152.94+2452.14%38.32+96.12%
Diluted Normalized EPS68.938.75+687.89%35.15+96.11%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹75.15Cr

Question : What is Q2 revenue?

Ans : ₹90.88Cr

