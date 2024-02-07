Sun Pharma Advanced Research Com Q3 FY24 results: loss at 99.65Cr, Revenue decreased by 89.43% YoY

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Com declared their Q3 FY24 results on 05 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 89.43% & the loss came at ₹99.65cr. It is noteworthy that Sun Pharma Advanced Research Com had declared a profit of ₹10.15cr in the previous fiscal year same period. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 34.56%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2.98% q-o-q & decreased by 5.7% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 11.76% q-o-q & decreased by 910.57% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹-3.07 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 977.14% Y-o-Y.

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Com has delivered -4.67% return in the last 1 week, 50.91% return in the last 6 months, and 23.26% YTD return.

Currently, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Com has a market cap of ₹11471.84 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹423.35 & ₹162.1 respectively.

As of 07 Feb, 2024, out of 2 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Buy rating & 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 07 Feb, 2024, was to Strong Buy.

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Com Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 13.86 21.18 -34.56% 131.09 -89.43% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 93.51 90.8 +2.98% 99.16 -5.7% Depreciation/ Amortization 3.16 3.18 -0.63% 3.13 +0.96% Total Operating Expense 119.64 115.83 +3.29% 118.04 +1.36% Operating Income -105.78 -94.65 -11.76% 13.05 -910.57% Net Income Before Taxes -99.65 -86.42 -15.31% 10.15 -1081.77% Net Income -99.65 -86.42 -15.31% 10.15 -1081.77% Diluted Normalized EPS -3.07 -2.66 -15.41% 0.35 -977.14%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-99.65Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹13.86Cr

