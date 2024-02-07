Sun Pharma Advanced Research Com Q3 FY24 results: loss at 99.65Cr, Revenue decreased by 89.43% YoY

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Com declared their Q3 FY24 results on 05 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 89.43% & the loss came at ₹99.65cr. It is noteworthy that Sun Pharma Advanced Research Com had declared a profit of ₹10.15cr in the previous fiscal year same period.
As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 34.56%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2.98% q-o-q & decreased by 5.7% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 11.76% q-o-q & decreased by 910.57% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹-3.07 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 977.14% Y-o-Y.
Sun Pharma Advanced Research Com has delivered -4.67% return in the last 1 week, 50.91% return in the last 6 months, and 23.26% YTD return.
Currently, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Com has a market cap of ₹11471.84 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹423.35 & ₹162.1 respectively.
As of 07 Feb, 2024, out of 2 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Buy rating & 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 07 Feb, 2024, was to Strong Buy.
Sun Pharma Advanced Research Com Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|13.86
|21.18
|-34.56%
|131.09
|-89.43%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|93.51
|90.8
|+2.98%
|99.16
|-5.7%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|3.16
|3.18
|-0.63%
|3.13
|+0.96%
|Total Operating Expense
|119.64
|115.83
|+3.29%
|118.04
|+1.36%
|Operating Income
|-105.78
|-94.65
|-11.76%
|13.05
|-910.57%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-99.65
|-86.42
|-15.31%
|10.15
|-1081.77%
|Net Income
|-99.65
|-86.42
|-15.31%
|10.15
|-1081.77%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-3.07
|-2.66
|-15.41%
|0.35
|-977.14%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-99.65Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹13.86Cr
