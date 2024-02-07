Hello User
Sun Pharma Advanced Research Com Q3 FY24 results: loss at 99.65Cr, Revenue decreased by 89.43% YoY

Livemint

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Com Q3 FY24 Results Live

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Com declared their Q3 FY24 results on 05 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 89.43% & the loss came at 99.65cr. It is noteworthy that Sun Pharma Advanced Research Com had declared a profit of 10.15cr in the previous fiscal year same period.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 34.56%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2.98% q-o-q & decreased by 5.7% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 11.76% q-o-q & decreased by 910.57% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is -3.07 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 977.14% Y-o-Y.

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Com has delivered -4.67% return in the last 1 week, 50.91% return in the last 6 months, and 23.26% YTD return.

Currently, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Com has a market cap of 11471.84 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 423.35 & 162.1 respectively.

As of 07 Feb, 2024, out of 2 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Buy rating & 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 07 Feb, 2024, was to Strong Buy.

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Com Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue13.8621.18-34.56%131.09-89.43%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total93.5190.8+2.98%99.16-5.7%
Depreciation/ Amortization3.163.18-0.63%3.13+0.96%
Total Operating Expense119.64115.83+3.29%118.04+1.36%
Operating Income-105.78-94.65-11.76%13.05-910.57%
Net Income Before Taxes-99.65-86.42-15.31%10.15-1081.77%
Net Income-99.65-86.42-15.31%10.15-1081.77%
Diluted Normalized EPS-3.07-2.66-15.41%0.35-977.14%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-99.65Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹13.86Cr

