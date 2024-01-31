Sun Pharma net up 16.5% at ₹2,524 crore on robust sales
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd reported a consolidated net profit of ₹2,523.75 crore, up 16.5% y-o-y, supported by robust sales, volume growth, and new product launches.
New Delhi: Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd on Wednesday posted a consolidated net profit of ₹2,523.75 crore, an increase of 16.5% year-on-year (y-o-y), on the back of robust sales, volume growth, and new product launches in key regions.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message