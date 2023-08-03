Sun Pharma Q1 PAT misses estimates

The US formulation sales of the company, accounting for over a third of total consolidated sales at $471 million, grew 12% year-on-year. In rupee terms at ₹3,870.87 crore, the US formulation sales were up 19% year-on-year. Although the company’s US subsidiary Taro’s Q1FY24 sales at $159 million, could grow only 1.4% YoY, analysts feel that ramp up in the specialty products sales as that of psoriasis treatment drug Ilumya and acne treatment drug Winlevi lifted the sales. The contributions from new launches such as those of multiple myeloma treatment drug Revlimid generics are also likely to have boosted the company’s overall show.