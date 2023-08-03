Hello User
Home/ Companies / Company Results/  Sun Pharma Q1 Results: Net profit falls 2% to 2,022 crore; revenue rises 11% YoY

Sun Pharma Q1 Results: Net profit falls 2% to 2,022 crore; revenue rises 11% YoY

1 min read 03 Aug 2023, 02:21 PM IST Ankit Gohel

  • Sun Pharma’s revenue from operations in Q1FY24 rose 10.95% to 11,940.84 crore from 10,761.76 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd on Thursday reported a net profit of 2,022.54 crore for the quarter ended June 2023, down 1.86% from 2,060.88 crore in the same period last year.

The fall in the net profit for the quarter was partly due to one-time charges totaling 323 crore.

The company’s revenue from operations in Q1FY24 rose 10.95% to 11,940.84 crore from 10,761.76 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) during the quarter increased 27.4% to 3,332 crore from 2,614.4 crore, YoY,

EBITDA margin expanded by 230 basis points (bps) to 27.9% from 25.6%, YoY.

(To be updated)

Updated: 03 Aug 2023, 02:24 PM IST
