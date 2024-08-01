Sun Pharma Q1 Results: Net profit jumps 40% to ₹2,836 crore, revenue up 6% YoY

  • Sun Pharma Q1 Results: Sun Pharma’s revenue from operations in Q1FY25 increased 6% to 12,652.7 crore from 11,940.84 crore, YoY. US Formulation sales fell 1% to $466 million and accounted for over 31.1% of total consolidated sales.

Ankit Gohel
Published1 Aug 2024, 02:37 PM IST
Sun Pharma Q1 Results: Net profit jumps 40% to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2,836 crore, revenue up 6% YoY;
Sun Pharma Q1 Results: Net profit jumps 40% to ₹2,836 crore, revenue up 6% YoY; (Photo: Bloomberg News)

Sun Pharma Q1 Results: Sun Pharmaceutical Industries on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit growth of 40.2% year-on-year (YoY) at 2,835.62 crore for the first quarter of FY25. The company’s net profit in the year-ago quarter was 2,022.54 crore.

Drug major Sun Pharma’s revenue from operations in Q1FY25 increased 6% to 12,652.7 crore from 11,940.84 crore, YoY.

US Formulation sales fell 1% to $466 million and accounted for over 31.1% of total consolidated sales. India Formulation sales were up 16.4% to 4,144.5 crore and accounted for about 33.1% of total consolidated sales.

Formulation sales of the pharma company in Emerging Markets sales were $284 million for Q1FY25, a growth of 8.8% and accounted for 18.9% of total consolidated sales, Sun Pharma said.

Also Read | Adani Ports Q1 results: Net profit jumps 47% to ₹3,113 cr, revenue at ₹6,956 cr

During the quarter ended June 2024, external sales of API were at 494.6 crore, lower by 8.3%.

“Sun has recently attained several milestones with the approval of Leqselvi in the US, the filing of Nidlegy in Europe and the completion of acquisition of Taro minority shares. These steps advance our innovative as well as generic business offerings, and will help us serve patients better,” said Dilip Shanghvi, Chairman and Managing Director, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries.

At the operating level, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) during the June 2024 quarter rose 8.3% to 3,607 crore from 3,331.7 crore, while EBITDA margin improved by 60 basis points (bps) to 28.5% from 27.9%, YoY.

Also Read | Toyota’s profit rises on weak Yen and high demand for hybrid vehicles in US

The company’s R&D investments in Q1FY25 were at 794 crore compared to 679.6 crore for Q1FY24.

“Our specialty R&D pipeline comprises 6 New Active Substances undergoing clinical studies. We have a comprehensive product offering in the US market consisting of 537 approved ANDAs while filings for 103 ANDAs await US FDA approval, including 28 tentative approvals. Additionally, the portfolio includes 51 approved NDAs while 14 NDAs await US FDA approval. For the quarter, 1 ANDA was filed and 3 approvals were received,” Sun Pharma said in a release.

At 2:35 pm, Sun Pharma shares were trading 1.02% higher at 1,735.40 apiece on the BSE.

Read all Q1 Results here

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:1 Aug 2024, 02:37 PM IST
HomeCompaniesCompany ResultsSun Pharma Q1 Results: Net profit jumps 40% to ₹2,836 crore, revenue up 6% YoY

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    163.05
    03:59 PM | 1 AUG 2024
    -2.3 (-1.39%)

    Tata Power

    464.35
    03:57 PM | 1 AUG 2024
    10.7 (2.36%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    341.75
    03:59 PM | 1 AUG 2024
    7.45 (2.23%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    141.80
    03:56 PM | 1 AUG 2024
    -7.05 (-4.74%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Capri Global Capital

    225.45
    03:40 PM | 1 AUG 2024
    16.45 (7.87%)

    Hitachi Energy India

    12,390.05
    03:29 PM | 1 AUG 2024
    791.8 (6.83%)

    PCBL

    346.55
    03:40 PM | 1 AUG 2024
    21.5 (6.61%)

    Aster DM Healthcare

    368.75
    03:29 PM | 1 AUG 2024
    21.8 (6.28%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      71,180.00440.00
      Chennai
      70,418.00227.00
      Delhi
      71,111.00851.00
      Kolkata
      71,250.00441.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

      More From Popular in Companies
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsCibilPremiumBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue