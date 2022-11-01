Sun Pharma Q2 net profit up 11%, above expectations

Drugmaker Sun Pharma on Tuesday reported an over 11% rise in its consolidated net profit for Q2 FY23 at ₹2,262 crore, on higher sales in the domestic market, as compared to ₹2,047 crore year-on-year (YoY). Analysts expected the company to report profit of ₹1,983 crore, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

