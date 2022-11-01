Sun Pharma Q2 net profit up 11%, above expectations

Sun Pharma Q2 net profit up 11%, above expectations1 min read . 02:00 PM IST
Drugmaker Sun Pharma on Tuesday reported an over 11% rise in its consolidated net profit for Q2 FY23 at ₹2,262 crore, on higher sales in the domestic market, as compared to ₹2,047 crore year-on-year (YoY). Analysts expected the company to report profit of ₹1,983 crore, according to Refinitiv IBES data.
The pharma company, known for its consumer healthcare products such as Revital vitamins and pain relief medicine Volini, witnessed a nearly 14% rise in its total revenue from operations at ₹10,952 crore from ₹9,626 crore in the year ago quarter.
Meanwhile, Sun Pharma's forex gain i.e., gain on foreign currency transactions, rose sharply to ₹241.4 crore during the quarter under review versus ₹76 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.
Shares of Sun Pharma were trading more than 2% higher at ₹1,038 apiece on the BSE in Tuesday's afternoon deals. The pharma stock recently crossed the ₹1,000 mark after seven years.
