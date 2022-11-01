Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Companies / Company Results /  Sun Pharma Q2 net profit up 11%, above expectations

Sun Pharma Q2 net profit up 11%, above expectations

1 min read . 02:00 PM ISTLivemint
Sun Pharma

  • Sun Pharma shares were trading more than 2% higher on the BSE in afternoon deals

Drugmaker Sun Pharma on Tuesday reported an over 11% rise in its consolidated net profit for Q2 FY23 at 2,262 crore, on higher sales in the domestic market, as compared to 2,047 crore year-on-year (YoY). Analysts expected the company to report profit of 1,983 crore, according to Refinitiv IBES data. 

The pharma company, known for its consumer healthcare products such as Revital vitamins and pain relief medicine Volini, witnessed a nearly 14% rise in its total revenue from operations at 10,952 crore from 9,626 crore in the year ago quarter.

Meanwhile, Sun Pharma's forex gain i.e., gain on foreign currency transactions, rose sharply to 241.4 crore during the quarter under review versus 76 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. 

Shares of Sun Pharma were trading more than 2% higher at 1,038 apiece on the BSE in Tuesday's afternoon deals. The pharma stock recently crossed the 1,000 mark after seven years.

