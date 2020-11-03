Sun Pharma Q2 profit up 71% at 1,810 cr as virus impact eases

The drugmaker, helmed by billionaire Dilip Shanghvi, saw a pickup in sales as patients started visiting doctors and hospitals again for routine checkups as well as surgeries after avoiding them for months due to lockdowns or the fear of coronavirus infection. The rebound boosted Sun’s portfolio of generic drugs, many of which are used to treat chronic ailments in its two top markets -- the US and India -- which also have the world’s two biggest Covid-19 outbreaks.