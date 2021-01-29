Home >Companies >Company Results >Sun Pharma Q3 net doubles to ₹1,852 cr; declares interim dividend of ₹5.50 per share
Sun Pharma on Friday reported doubling of its consolidated net profit at ₹1,853 crore for the quarter ending 31 December, 2020. It was ₹914 crore in the year-ago period.
Consolidated total revenue from operations increased 8% to ₹8,837 crore as against ₹8,155 crore a year ago.
The company declared an interim dividend of ₹5.50 per share.
EBITDA for the quarter-ended December rose nearly 31% to ₹2,406 crore.
At 2:25 pm on Friday, the company's scrip on NSE was trading 3.4% higher at ₹583.70.
