Sun Pharma on Friday reported doubling of its consolidated net profit at ₹1,853 crore for the quarter ending 31 December, 2020. It was ₹914 crore in the year-ago period.

Consolidated total revenue from operations increased 8% to ₹8,837 crore as against ₹8,155 crore a year ago.

The company declared an interim dividend of ₹5.50 per share.

EBITDA for the quarter-ended December rose nearly 31% to ₹2,406 crore.

At 2:25 pm on Friday, the company's scrip on NSE was trading 3.4% higher at ₹583.70.

