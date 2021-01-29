Sun Pharma Q3 net doubles to ₹1,852 cr; declares interim dividend of ₹5.50 per share1 min read . 02:28 PM IST
Consolidated total revenue from operations increased 8% to ₹8,837 cr
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Consolidated total revenue from operations increased 8% to ₹8,837 cr
Sun Pharma on Friday reported doubling of its consolidated net profit at ₹1,853 crore for the quarter ending 31 December, 2020. It was ₹914 crore in the year-ago period.
Sun Pharma on Friday reported doubling of its consolidated net profit at ₹1,853 crore for the quarter ending 31 December, 2020. It was ₹914 crore in the year-ago period.
Consolidated total revenue from operations increased 8% to ₹8,837 crore as against ₹8,155 crore a year ago.
Consolidated total revenue from operations increased 8% to ₹8,837 crore as against ₹8,155 crore a year ago.
The company declared an interim dividend of ₹5.50 per share.
EBITDA for the quarter-ended December rose nearly 31% to ₹2,406 crore.
At 2:25 pm on Friday, the company's scrip on NSE was trading 3.4% higher at ₹583.70.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.