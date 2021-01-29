Subscribe
Home >Companies >Company Results >Sun Pharma Q3 net doubles to 1,852 cr; declares interim dividend of 5.50 per share
India’s largest drugmaker, Sun Pharma is eyeing key stake.mint

Sun Pharma Q3 net doubles to 1,852 cr; declares interim dividend of 5.50 per share

1 min read . 02:28 PM IST Edited By J. Jagannath

Consolidated total revenue from operations increased 8% to 8,837 cr

Sun Pharma on Friday reported doubling of its consolidated net profit at 1,853 crore for the quarter ending 31 December, 2020. It was 914 crore in the year-ago period.

Sun Pharma on Friday reported doubling of its consolidated net profit at 1,853 crore for the quarter ending 31 December, 2020. It was 914 crore in the year-ago period.

Consolidated total revenue from operations increased 8% to 8,837 crore as against 8,155 crore a year ago.

Consolidated total revenue from operations increased 8% to 8,837 crore as against 8,155 crore a year ago.

The company declared an interim dividend of 5.50 per share.

EBITDA for the quarter-ended December rose nearly 31% to 2,406 crore.

At 2:25 pm on Friday, the company's scrip on NSE was trading 3.4% higher at 583.70.

