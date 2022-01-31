Sun Pharma reported a consolidated net profit of ₹2,059 crore for the December quarter, up 11% from a year ago period. The stock rose over 2% in noon deals on Monday.

The pharma major had reported a net profit of ₹1,852 crore in the December quarter of last year.

The scrip was last trading at ₹831.50 on NSE.

The company's revenue from operations came in at ₹9,863 crore for the period under review. This is an increase of 12% from ₹8,836 clocked in the last year period.

The company's board has also declared an interim dividend of ₹7 for the financial year ending on March 31, 2022.

“We achieved a sustained momentum and good growth across businesses; despite rising costs, we have achieved higher profitability. Our India business continues to grow faster than market, leading to increase in market share. Our global specialty business for the first nine months has already crossed previous full-year revenues. We remain steadfast in our focus on topline growth, operational efficiencies and business continuity while simultaneously continuing to expand our global specialty presence," Sun Pharma MD Dilip Shanghvi said.

In the India business, sale of formulations in the domestic market during the third quarter were at ₹3,167 crore, up by 15% over last year and accounting

for 32% of total sales.

