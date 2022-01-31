Sun Pharma Q3 net profit up 11% to 2,059 cr; stock rises

“We achieved a sustained momentum and good growth across businesses; despite rising costs, we have achieved higher profitability. Our India business continues to grow faster than market, leading to increase in market share. Our global specialty business for the first nine months has already crossed previous full-year revenues. We remain steadfast in our focus on topline growth, operational efficiencies and business continuity while simultaneously continuing to expand our global specialty presence," Sun Pharma MD Dilip Shanghvi said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}