Drug major Sun Pharmaceutical Industries on Tuesday said its consolidated net profit for Q3 FY23 rose 5% to ₹2,166 crore as compared to ₹2,058.8 crore year-on-year (YoY). Analysts expected the company to report profit of ₹2,086.12 crore, according to Bloomberg data.

The company's revenue from operations came in at ₹11,241 crore for the period under review. This is an increase of 14% from ₹9,863 crore clocked in the last year period.

The company's board has also declared an interim dividend of ₹7.50 for the financial year ending on 31 March, 2023.

The interim dividend shall be paid to the equity shareholders of the company whose names appear on the Register of Members as on 8 February, 2023 which is the record date fixed for this purpose, the company said.

Earlier, Sun Pharma had paid interim dividend of ₹7 per share for the previous financial year 2021-22.

Shares of Sun Pharma were trading 0.89% lower at ₹1,041.50 apiece on the BSE in Tuesday's afternoon deals.

