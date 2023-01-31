Sun Pharma Q3 net profit rises 5% YoY; board approves interim dividend1 min read . Updated: 31 Jan 2023, 01:38 PM IST
- The company's board has also declared an interim dividend of ₹7.50 for the financial year ending on 31 March, 2023
Drug major Sun Pharmaceutical Industries on Tuesday said its consolidated net profit for Q3 FY23 rose 5% to ₹2,166 crore as compared to ₹2,058.8 crore year-on-year (YoY). Analysts expected the company to report profit of ₹2,086.12 crore, according to Bloomberg data.
