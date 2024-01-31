Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Sun Pharma Q3 results: Net profit up 16.5% at 2,524 crore

Sun Pharma Q3 results: Net profit up 16.5% at 2,524 crore

Livemint ( with inputs from Reuters )

  • Sun Pharma reported a consolidated profit after tax of 25.24 billion rupees ($304 million) for the quarter ended Dec. 31

Sun Pharmaceutical's corporate office and lab shots at Andheri in Mumbai

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries reported third-quarter profit above estimates on Wednesday, driven by strong sales in key markets such as the United States.

The company reported a consolidated profit after tax of 25.24 billion rupees ($304 million) for the quarter ended Dec. 31

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.