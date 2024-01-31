Sun Pharma Q3 results: Net profit up 16.5% at ₹2,524 crore
- Sun Pharma reported a consolidated profit after tax of 25.24 billion rupees ($304 million) for the quarter ended Dec. 31
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries reported third-quarter profit above estimates on Wednesday, driven by strong sales in key markets such as the United States.
