Sun Pharma Q3FY26 Preview: Innovative portfolio, India market to drive growth
Analysts will also be seeking clarity on any potential impact from the US government’s most favoured nation pricing norms, and on the company’s plans after getting regulatory approval to market semaglutide as a weight-loss drug in India earlier this month.
Sun Pharma, India’s largest drugmaker, is set to post its results for the third quarter of the fiscal year on Saturday. While brokerages anticipate steady domestic growth and marginal sequential growth in its US business, driven by its innovative drugs, margins may contract due to increased spending.