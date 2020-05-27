Sun Pharma Q4 net profit falls 37% to 399 crore

NEW DELHI : Pharma major Sun Pharmaceutical Industries on Wednesday reported a 37.12% decline in its consolidated net profit to ₹399.84 crore for the quarter ended March 2020, mainly on account of one time exceptional loss.

The company had posted a net profit of ₹635.88 crore in the same period previous fiscal, Sun Pharma said in a BSE filing.

The company had posted a net profit of ₹635.88 crore in the same period previous fiscal, Sun Pharma said in a BSE filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations stood at ₹8,184.94 crore for the quarter under consideration as against ₹7,163.92 crore in the same period a year ago, it added.

The company had a one-time exceptional loss of ₹260.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2020, the filing said.

For the fiscal ended March 2020, the net profit of the company was at ₹3,764.93 crore as against ₹2,665.42 crore in the previous fiscal, Sun Pharma said.

The revenue from operations for the fiscal ended March this year stood at ₹32,837.50 crore. It was ₹29,065.91 crore the year-ago fiscal, it added.

The board has recommended payment of dividend of Re 1 per equity share of Re 1 each for the year ended March 31, 2020, Sun Pharma said.

Shares of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries were closed at Rs 450.55 per scrip on the BSE, down 1.85% from its previous close.