Home > Companies > Company Results > Sun Pharma Q4 net profit falls 37% to 399 crore
Sun Pharma board has recommended payment of dividend of Re 1 per equity share of Re 1 each for the year ended March 31, 2020

Sun Pharma Q4 net profit falls 37% to 399 crore

1 min read . 04:15 PM IST PTI

  • Sun Pharma reported a 37.12% decline in its consolidated net profit to 399.84 crore for the quarter ended March 2020 as against 635.88 crore in the same period previous fiscal
  • The company had a one-time exceptional loss of 260.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2020

NEW DELHI : Pharma major Sun Pharmaceutical Industries on Wednesday reported a 37.12% decline in its consolidated net profit to 399.84 crore for the quarter ended March 2020, mainly on account of one time exceptional loss.

The company had posted a net profit of 635.88 crore in the same period previous fiscal, Sun Pharma said in a BSE filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations stood at 8,184.94 crore for the quarter under consideration as against 7,163.92 crore in the same period a year ago, it added.

The company had a one-time exceptional loss of 260.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2020, the filing said.

For the fiscal ended March 2020, the net profit of the company was at 3,764.93 crore as against 2,665.42 crore in the previous fiscal, Sun Pharma said.

The revenue from operations for the fiscal ended March this year stood at 32,837.50 crore. It was 29,065.91 crore the year-ago fiscal, it added.

The board has recommended payment of dividend of Re 1 per equity share of Re 1 each for the year ended March 31, 2020, Sun Pharma said.

Shares of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries were closed at Rs 450.55 per scrip on the BSE, down 1.85% from its previous close.

