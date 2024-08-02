Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 40.2% YOY

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 5.96% YoY & profit increased by 40.2% YoY

Published2 Aug 2024, 11:12 AM IST
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Q1 Results Live
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Q1 Results Live

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Q1 Results Live : Sun Pharmaceutical Industries declared their Q1 results on 01 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 5.96% & the profit increased by 40.2% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 5.59% and the profit increased by 6.82%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 6.75% q-o-q & increased by 2.19% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 28.36% q-o-q & increased by 27.48% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 11.8 for Q1 which increased by 24.37% Y-o-Y.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries has delivered 2.97% return in the last 1 week, 21.82% return in last 6 months and 36.19% YTD return.

Currently the Sun Pharmaceutical Industries has a market cap of 412529.7 Cr and 52wk high/low of 1746.45 & 1068.35 respectively.

As of 02 Aug, 2024 out of 30 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Sell rating, 7 analysts have given Hold rating, 12 analysts have given Buy rating & 9 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 02 Aug, 2024 was to Buy.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue12652.7511982.9+5.59%11940.84+5.96%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total2454.622299.34+6.75%2402.04+2.19%
Depreciation/ Amortization655.13650.36+0.73%651.32+0.58%
Total Operating Expense9649.819643.37+0.07%9585.3+0.67%
Operating Income3002.942339.53+28.36%2355.54+27.48%
Net Income Before Taxes3423.52815.52+21.59%2481.14+37.98%
Net Income2835.622654.58+6.82%2022.54+40.2%
Diluted Normalized EPS11.811.5+2.59%9.49+24.37%
₹2835.62Cr
₹12652.75Cr
First Published:2 Aug 2024, 11:12 AM IST
