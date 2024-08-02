Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 40.2% YOY

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Q1 Results Live : Sun Pharmaceutical Industries declared their Q1 results on 01 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 5.96% & the profit increased by 40.2% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 5.59% and the profit increased by 6.82%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 6.75% q-o-q & increased by 2.19% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 28.36% q-o-q & increased by 27.48% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹11.8 for Q1 which increased by 24.37% Y-o-Y.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries has delivered 2.97% return in the last 1 week, 21.82% return in last 6 months and 36.19% YTD return.

Currently the Sun Pharmaceutical Industries has a market cap of ₹412529.7 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1746.45 & ₹1068.35 respectively.

As of 02 Aug, 2024 out of 30 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Sell rating, 7 analysts have given Hold rating, 12 analysts have given Buy rating & 9 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 02 Aug, 2024 was to Buy.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 12652.75 11982.9 +5.59% 11940.84 +5.96% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 2454.62 2299.34 +6.75% 2402.04 +2.19% Depreciation/ Amortization 655.13 650.36 +0.73% 651.32 +0.58% Total Operating Expense 9649.81 9643.37 +0.07% 9585.3 +0.67% Operating Income 3002.94 2339.53 +28.36% 2355.54 +27.48% Net Income Before Taxes 3423.5 2815.52 +21.59% 2481.14 +37.98% Net Income 2835.62 2654.58 +6.82% 2022.54 +40.2% Diluted Normalized EPS 11.8 11.5 +2.59% 9.49 +24.37%