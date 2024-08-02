Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 40.2% YOY

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Q1 Results Live : Sun Pharmaceutical Industries declared their Q1 results on 01 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 5.96% & the profit increased by 40.2% YoY.
As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 5.59% and the profit increased by 6.82%.
Get Quick Cash in Minutes!
Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest RatesInstant Apply
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 6.75% q-o-q & increased by 2.19% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 28.36% q-o-q & increased by 27.48% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹11.8 for Q1 which increased by 24.37% Y-o-Y.
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries has delivered 2.97% return in the last 1 week, 21.82% return in last 6 months and 36.19% YTD return.
Currently the Sun Pharmaceutical Industries has a market cap of ₹412529.7 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1746.45 & ₹1068.35 respectively.
As of 02 Aug, 2024 out of 30 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Sell rating, 7 analysts have given Hold rating, 12 analysts have given Buy rating & 9 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 02 Aug, 2024 was to Buy.
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|12652.75
|11982.9
|+5.59%
|11940.84
|+5.96%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|2454.62
|2299.34
|+6.75%
|2402.04
|+2.19%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|655.13
|650.36
|+0.73%
|651.32
|+0.58%
|Total Operating Expense
|9649.81
|9643.37
|+0.07%
|9585.3
|+0.67%
|Operating Income
|3002.94
|2339.53
|+28.36%
|2355.54
|+27.48%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|3423.5
|2815.52
|+21.59%
|2481.14
|+37.98%
|Net Income
|2835.62
|2654.58
|+6.82%
|2022.54
|+40.2%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|11.8
|11.5
|+2.59%
|9.49
|+24.37%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹2835.62Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹12652.75Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar