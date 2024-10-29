Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 27.98% YoY

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Q2 Results Live: Revenue increased by 9.01% YoY & profit increased by 27.98% YoY.

Published29 Oct 2024, 10:56 AM IST
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Q2 Results Live
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Q2 Results Live : Sun Pharmaceutical Industries declared its Q2 results on October 28, 2024, showcasing a robust financial performance. The company reported a topline growth of 9.01% year-over-year, while profit surged by an impressive 27.98%. This growth indicates a strong recovery and operational efficiency in the current economic climate.

In comparison to the previous quarter, revenue experienced a growth of 5.05%, and profit saw an increase of 7.21%. This sequential growth reflects the company’s ability to maintain momentum in its operations despite market fluctuations.

The Selling, General and Administrative (SG&A) expenses rose slightly by 0.94% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 4.79% year-over-year, indicating a controlled rise in operational costs amidst growing revenue.

Operating income also showed positive trends, with a 6.06% increase quarter-over-quarter and a significant 23.42% increase year-over-year. This suggests that the company is managing its core operations effectively while enhancing profitability.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 12.7, reflecting a notable increase of 28.28% year-over-year, further highlighting the company's strong financial position.

In terms of market performance, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries has delivered a 0.31% return over the past week, a remarkable 25.06% return over the last six months, and an impressive 51.09% year-to-date return, indicating strong investor confidence.

The company currently boasts a market capitalization of 456569.5 crore, with a 52-week high of 1960.35 and a low of 1068.35, showcasing its strong market presence.

As of October 29, 2024, out of 33 analysts covering Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, only 1 analyst has given a 'Sell' rating, while 8 have rated it as 'Hold', 15 as 'Buy', and 9 as 'Strong Buy'. This distribution suggests a strong consensus among analysts for the company’s growth potential.

The consensus recommendation as of October 29, 2024, is to 'Buy', reflecting positive sentiment towards Sun Pharmaceutical Industries in the market.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue13291.3912652.75+5.05%12192.41+9.01%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total2477.72454.62+0.94%2364.36+4.79%
Depreciation/ Amortization625.91655.13-4.46%632.82-1.09%
Total Operating Expense10106.439649.81+4.73%9611.76+5.15%
Operating Income3184.963002.94+6.06%2580.65+23.42%
Net Income Before Taxes3597.883423.5+5.09%2790.88+28.92%
Net Income3040.162835.62+7.21%2375.51+27.98%
Diluted Normalized EPS12.711.8+7.63%9.9+28.28%
FAQs
₹3040.16Cr
₹13291.39Cr
First Published:29 Oct 2024, 10:56 AM IST
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsSun Pharmaceutical Industries Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 27.98% YoY

