Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 27.98% YoY

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Q2 Results Live : Sun Pharmaceutical Industries declared its Q2 results on October 28, 2024, showcasing a robust financial performance. The company reported a topline growth of 9.01% year-over-year, while profit surged by an impressive 27.98%. This growth indicates a strong recovery and operational efficiency in the current economic climate.

In comparison to the previous quarter, revenue experienced a growth of 5.05%, and profit saw an increase of 7.21%. This sequential growth reflects the company’s ability to maintain momentum in its operations despite market fluctuations.

The Selling, General and Administrative (SG&A) expenses rose slightly by 0.94% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 4.79% year-over-year, indicating a controlled rise in operational costs amidst growing revenue.

Operating income also showed positive trends, with a 6.06% increase quarter-over-quarter and a significant 23.42% increase year-over-year. This suggests that the company is managing its core operations effectively while enhancing profitability.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹12.7, reflecting a notable increase of 28.28% year-over-year, further highlighting the company's strong financial position.

In terms of market performance, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries has delivered a 0.31% return over the past week, a remarkable 25.06% return over the last six months, and an impressive 51.09% year-to-date return, indicating strong investor confidence.

The company currently boasts a market capitalization of ₹456569.5 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1960.35 and a low of ₹1068.35, showcasing its strong market presence.

As of October 29, 2024, out of 33 analysts covering Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, only 1 analyst has given a 'Sell' rating, while 8 have rated it as 'Hold', 15 as 'Buy', and 9 as 'Strong Buy'. This distribution suggests a strong consensus among analysts for the company’s growth potential.

The consensus recommendation as of October 29, 2024, is to 'Buy', reflecting positive sentiment towards Sun Pharmaceutical Industries in the market.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 13291.39 12652.75 +5.05% 12192.41 +9.01% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 2477.7 2454.62 +0.94% 2364.36 +4.79% Depreciation/ Amortization 625.91 655.13 -4.46% 632.82 -1.09% Total Operating Expense 10106.43 9649.81 +4.73% 9611.76 +5.15% Operating Income 3184.96 3002.94 +6.06% 2580.65 +23.42% Net Income Before Taxes 3597.88 3423.5 +5.09% 2790.88 +28.92% Net Income 3040.16 2835.62 +7.21% 2375.51 +27.98% Diluted Normalized EPS 12.7 11.8 +7.63% 9.9 +28.28%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹3040.16Cr Question : What is Q2 revenue? Ans : ₹13291.39Cr

