Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live: profit rise by 16.52% YOY

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries declared their Q3 FY24 results on 31 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 10.14% & the profit increased by 16.52% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 1.54% and the profit increased by 6.24%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0.04% q-o-q & increased by 16.02% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 3.09% q-o-q & increased by 13.35% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹10.75 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 19.43% Y-o-Y.
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries has delivered 2.91% return in the last 1 week, 24.95% return in the last 6 months, and 12.62% YTD return.
Currently, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries has a market cap of ₹340333.7 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹1438.9 & ₹922.45 respectively.
As of 02 Feb, 2024, out of 33 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, 2 analysts have given a Hold rating, 16 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 14 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.
Participate Daily & get a chance to win an iPhone 15 and smartwatches
Answer today's question below!
The consensus recommendation as of 02 Feb, 2024 was to Strong Buy.
The company has also declared an interim dividend of ₹8.5. The record date for the dividend is 09 Feb, 2024, and the ex-dividend date will be 09 Feb, 2024.
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|12380.7
|12192.41
|+1.54%
|11240.97
|+10.14%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|2363.32
|2364.36
|-0.04%
|2037.07
|+16.02%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|622.14
|632.82
|-1.69%
|659.95
|-5.73%
|Total Operating Expense
|9720.38
|9611.76
|+1.13%
|8894.07
|+9.29%
|Operating Income
|2660.32
|2580.65
|+3.09%
|2346.9
|+13.35%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|3000.35
|2790.88
|+7.51%
|2471.47
|+21.4%
|Net Income
|2523.75
|2375.51
|+6.24%
|2166.01
|+16.52%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|10.75
|9.9
|+8.57%
|9
|+19.43%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹2523.75Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹12380.7Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!