Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live: profit rise by 16.52% YOY

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live: profit rise by 16.52% YOY

Livemint

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue increased by 10.14% YoY & profit increased by 16.52% YoY

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries declared their Q3 FY24 results on 31 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 10.14% & the profit increased by 16.52% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 1.54% and the profit increased by 6.24%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0.04% q-o-q & increased by 16.02% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 3.09% q-o-q & increased by 13.35% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 10.75 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 19.43% Y-o-Y.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries has delivered 2.91% return in the last 1 week, 24.95% return in the last 6 months, and 12.62% YTD return.

Currently, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries has a market cap of 340333.7 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 1438.9 & 922.45 respectively.

As of 02 Feb, 2024, out of 33 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, 2 analysts have given a Hold rating, 16 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 14 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 02 Feb, 2024 was to Strong Buy.

The company has also declared an interim dividend of 8.5. The record date for the dividend is 09 Feb, 2024, and the ex-dividend date will be 09 Feb, 2024.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue12380.712192.41+1.54%11240.97+10.14%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total2363.322364.36-0.04%2037.07+16.02%
Depreciation/ Amortization622.14632.82-1.69%659.95-5.73%
Total Operating Expense9720.389611.76+1.13%8894.07+9.29%
Operating Income2660.322580.65+3.09%2346.9+13.35%
Net Income Before Taxes3000.352790.88+7.51%2471.47+21.4%
Net Income2523.752375.51+6.24%2166.01+16.52%
Diluted Normalized EPS10.759.9+8.57%9+19.43%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹2523.75Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹12380.7Cr

