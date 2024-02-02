Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live: profit rise by 16.52% YOY

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries declared their Q3 FY24 results on 31 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 10.14% & the profit increased by 16.52% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 1.54% and the profit increased by 6.24%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0.04% q-o-q & increased by 16.02% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 3.09% q-o-q & increased by 13.35% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹10.75 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 19.43% Y-o-Y.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries has delivered 2.91% return in the last 1 week, 24.95% return in the last 6 months, and 12.62% YTD return.

Currently, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries has a market cap of ₹340333.7 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹1438.9 & ₹922.45 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 02 Feb, 2024, out of 33 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, 2 analysts have given a Hold rating, 16 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 14 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 02 Feb, 2024 was to Strong Buy.

The company has also declared an interim dividend of ₹8.5. The record date for the dividend is 09 Feb, 2024, and the ex-dividend date will be 09 Feb, 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 12380.7 12192.41 +1.54% 11240.97 +10.14% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 2363.32 2364.36 -0.04% 2037.07 +16.02% Depreciation/ Amortization 622.14 632.82 -1.69% 659.95 -5.73% Total Operating Expense 9720.38 9611.76 +1.13% 8894.07 +9.29% Operating Income 2660.32 2580.65 +3.09% 2346.9 +13.35% Net Income Before Taxes 3000.35 2790.88 +7.51% 2471.47 +21.4% Net Income 2523.75 2375.51 +6.24% 2166.01 +16.52% Diluted Normalized EPS 10.75 9.9 +8.57% 9 +19.43%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹2523.75Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹12380.7Cr

