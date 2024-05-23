Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 33.77% YOY

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 33.77% YOY

Livemint

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 9.63% YoY & profit increased by 33.77% YoY

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Q4 Results Live

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Q4 Results Live : Sun Pharmaceutical Industries declared their Q4 results on 22 May, 2024. The topline increased by 9.63% & the profit increased by 33.77% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 3.21% and the profit increased by 5.18%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 2.71% q-o-q & increased by 5.5% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 12.06% q-o-q & increased by 17.78% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 11.5 for Q4 which increased by 28.38% Y-o-Y.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries has delivered 0.78% return in the last 1 week, 27.84% return in last 6 months and 22.22% YTD return.

Currently the Sun Pharmaceutical Industries has a market cap of 369329.6 Cr and 52wk high/low of 1638.85 & 932.6 respectively.

As of 23 May, 2024 out of 31 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 5 analysts have given Hold rating, 12 analysts have given Buy rating &13 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 23 May, 2024 was to Buy.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue11982.912380.7-3.21%10930.67+9.63%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total2299.342363.32-2.71%2179.55+5.5%
Depreciation/ Amortization650.36622.14+4.54%671.53-3.15%
Total Operating Expense9643.379720.38-0.79%8944.35+7.82%
Operating Income2339.532660.32-12.06%1986.32+17.78%
Net Income Before Taxes2815.523000.35-6.16%2239.69+25.71%
Net Income2654.582523.75+5.18%1984.47+33.77%
Diluted Normalized EPS11.510.75+7.01%8.96+28.38%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹2654.58Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹11982.9Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

