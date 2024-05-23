Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 33.77% YOY

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Q4 Results Live : Sun Pharmaceutical Industries declared their Q4 results on 22 May, 2024. The topline increased by 9.63% & the profit increased by 33.77% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 3.21% and the profit increased by 5.18%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 2.71% q-o-q & increased by 5.5% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 12.06% q-o-q & increased by 17.78% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹11.5 for Q4 which increased by 28.38% Y-o-Y.
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries has delivered 0.78% return in the last 1 week, 27.84% return in last 6 months and 22.22% YTD return.
Currently the Sun Pharmaceutical Industries has a market cap of ₹369329.6 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1638.85 & ₹932.6 respectively.
As of 23 May, 2024 out of 31 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 5 analysts have given Hold rating, 12 analysts have given Buy rating &13 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 23 May, 2024 was to Buy.
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|11982.9
|12380.7
|-3.21%
|10930.67
|+9.63%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|2299.34
|2363.32
|-2.71%
|2179.55
|+5.5%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|650.36
|622.14
|+4.54%
|671.53
|-3.15%
|Total Operating Expense
|9643.37
|9720.38
|-0.79%
|8944.35
|+7.82%
|Operating Income
|2339.53
|2660.32
|-12.06%
|1986.32
|+17.78%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|2815.52
|3000.35
|-6.16%
|2239.69
|+25.71%
|Net Income
|2654.58
|2523.75
|+5.18%
|1984.47
|+33.77%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|11.5
|10.75
|+7.01%
|8.96
|+28.38%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹2654.58Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹11982.9Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!