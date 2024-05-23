Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 33.77% YOY

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Q4 Results Live : Sun Pharmaceutical Industries declared their Q4 results on 22 May, 2024. The topline increased by 9.63% & the profit increased by 33.77% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 3.21% and the profit increased by 5.18%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 2.71% q-o-q & increased by 5.5% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 12.06% q-o-q & increased by 17.78% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹11.5 for Q4 which increased by 28.38% Y-o-Y.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries has delivered 0.78% return in the last 1 week, 27.84% return in last 6 months and 22.22% YTD return.

Currently the Sun Pharmaceutical Industries has a market cap of ₹369329.6 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1638.85 & ₹932.6 respectively.

As of 23 May, 2024 out of 31 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 5 analysts have given Hold rating, 12 analysts have given Buy rating &13 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 23 May, 2024 was to Buy.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 11982.9 12380.7 -3.21% 10930.67 +9.63% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 2299.34 2363.32 -2.71% 2179.55 +5.5% Depreciation/ Amortization 650.36 622.14 +4.54% 671.53 -3.15% Total Operating Expense 9643.37 9720.38 -0.79% 8944.35 +7.82% Operating Income 2339.53 2660.32 -12.06% 1986.32 +17.78% Net Income Before Taxes 2815.52 3000.35 -6.16% 2239.69 +25.71% Net Income 2654.58 2523.75 +5.18% 1984.47 +33.77% Diluted Normalized EPS 11.5 10.75 +7.01% 8.96 +28.38%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹2654.58Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹11982.9Cr

