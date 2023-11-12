Sun TV Network Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 14.06% YOY

Sun TV Network declared their Q2 FY24 results on 10 Nov, 2023. The topline increased by 26.98% & the profit increased by 14.06% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 22.29% and the profit decreased by 21.51%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 4.7% q-o-q & increased by 6.52% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 28.09% q-o-q & increased by 11.29% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹11.8 for Q2 FY24 which increased by 14.23% Y-o-Y.

Sun TV Network has delivered 2.5% return in the last 1 week, 50.44% return in last 6 months and 34.78% YTD return.

Currently the Sun TV Network has a market cap of ₹25848.01 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹666.5 & ₹393.8 respectively.

As of 12 Nov, 2023 out of 16 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 4 analysts have given Hold rating, 4 analysts have given Buy rating & 7 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 12 Nov, 2023 was to Buy.

The company has also declared interim dividend of ₹5.0. The record date for the dividend is 21 Nov, 2023 & the ex-dividend date will be 21 Nov, 2023.

Sun TV Network Financials Period Q2 FY24 Q1 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1048.45 1349.22 -22.29% 825.65 +26.98% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 81.96 78.28 +4.7% 76.94 +6.52% Depreciation/ Amortization 218.75 89.55 +144.28% 80.09 +173.13% Total Operating Expense 539.38 641.32 -15.9% 368.21 +46.49% Operating Income 509.07 707.9 -28.09% 457.44 +11.29% Net Income Before Taxes 619.15 826.83 -25.12% 543.8 +13.86% Net Income 464.58 591.93 -21.51% 407.31 +14.06% Diluted Normalized EPS 11.8 15.02 -21.44% 10.33 +14.23%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹464.58Cr Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹1048.45Cr

