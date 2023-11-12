Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Sun TV Network Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 14.06% YOY

Sun TV Network Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 14.06% YOY

Livemint

Sun TV Network Q2 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 26.98% YoY & profit increased by 14.06% YoY

Sun TV Network Q2 FY24 Results

Sun TV Network declared their Q2 FY24 results on 10 Nov, 2023. The topline increased by 26.98% & the profit increased by 14.06% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 22.29% and the profit decreased by 21.51%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 4.7% q-o-q & increased by 6.52% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 28.09% q-o-q & increased by 11.29% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 11.8 for Q2 FY24 which increased by 14.23% Y-o-Y.

Sun TV Network has delivered 2.5% return in the last 1 week, 50.44% return in last 6 months and 34.78% YTD return.

Currently the Sun TV Network has a market cap of 25848.01 Cr and 52wk high/low of 666.5 & 393.8 respectively.

As of 12 Nov, 2023 out of 16 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 4 analysts have given Hold rating, 4 analysts have given Buy rating & 7 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 12 Nov, 2023 was to Buy.

The company has also declared interim dividend of 5.0. The record date for the dividend is 21 Nov, 2023 & the ex-dividend date will be 21 Nov, 2023.

Sun TV Network Financials

PeriodQ2 FY24Q1 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ2 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1048.451349.22-22.29%825.65+26.98%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total81.9678.28+4.7%76.94+6.52%
Depreciation/ Amortization218.7589.55+144.28%80.09+173.13%
Total Operating Expense539.38641.32-15.9%368.21+46.49%
Operating Income509.07707.9-28.09%457.44+11.29%
Net Income Before Taxes619.15826.83-25.12%543.8+13.86%
Net Income464.58591.93-21.51%407.31+14.06%
Diluted Normalized EPS11.815.02-21.44%10.33+14.23%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹464.58Cr

Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹1048.45Cr

Updated: 12 Nov 2023, 02:12 AM IST
