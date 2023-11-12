Sun TV Network Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 14.06% YOY
Sun TV Network Q2 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 26.98% YoY & profit increased by 14.06% YoY
Sun TV Network declared their Q2 FY24 results on 10 Nov, 2023. The topline increased by 26.98% & the profit increased by 14.06% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 22.29% and the profit decreased by 21.51%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 4.7% q-o-q & increased by 6.52% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 28.09% q-o-q & increased by 11.29% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹11.8 for Q2 FY24 which increased by 14.23% Y-o-Y.
Sun TV Network has delivered 2.5% return in the last 1 week, 50.44% return in last 6 months and 34.78% YTD return.
Currently the Sun TV Network has a market cap of ₹25848.01 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹666.5 & ₹393.8 respectively.
As of 12 Nov, 2023 out of 16 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 4 analysts have given Hold rating, 4 analysts have given Buy rating & 7 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 12 Nov, 2023 was to Buy.
The company has also declared interim dividend of ₹5.0. The record date for the dividend is 21 Nov, 2023 & the ex-dividend date will be 21 Nov, 2023.
Sun TV Network Financials
|Period
|Q2 FY24
|Q1 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1048.45
|1349.22
|-22.29%
|825.65
|+26.98%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|81.96
|78.28
|+4.7%
|76.94
|+6.52%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|218.75
|89.55
|+144.28%
|80.09
|+173.13%
|Total Operating Expense
|539.38
|641.32
|-15.9%
|368.21
|+46.49%
|Operating Income
|509.07
|707.9
|-28.09%
|457.44
|+11.29%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|619.15
|826.83
|-25.12%
|543.8
|+13.86%
|Net Income
|464.58
|591.93
|-21.51%
|407.31
|+14.06%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|11.8
|15.02
|-21.44%
|10.33
|+14.23%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹464.58Cr
Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹1048.45Cr
