Sun TV Network Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 6.79% YoY

Sun TV Network declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 4.09% & the profit increased by 6.79% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 11.95% and the profit decreased by 2.3%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0.94% q-o-q & increased by 6.48% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 6.89% q-o-q & increased by 0.7% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹11.52 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 6.77% Y-o-Y.

Sun TV Network has delivered -2.22% return in the last 1 week, 14.06% return in the last 6 months, and -12.05% YTD return.

Currently, the Sun TV Network has a market cap of ₹24683.49 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹734.9 & ₹393.8 respectively.

As of 16 Feb, 2024, out of 12 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, 2 analysts have given a Hold rating, 4 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 4 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 16 Feb, 2024, was to Buy.

The company has also declared an interim dividend of ₹2.5. The record date for the dividend is 23 Feb, 2024, and the ex-dividend date will be 23 Feb, 2024.

Sun TV Network Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 923.15 1048.45 -11.95% 886.88 +4.09% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 81.19 81.96 -0.94% 76.25 +6.48% Depreciation/ Amortization 115.32 218.75 -47.28% 113.61 +1.51% Total Operating Expense 449.15 539.38 -16.73% 416.17 +7.92% Operating Income 474 509.07 -6.89% 470.71 +0.7% Net Income Before Taxes 611.85 619.11 -1.17% 569.26 +7.48% Net Income 453.86 464.54 -2.3% 425 +6.79% Diluted Normalized EPS 11.52 11.8 -2.37% 10.79 +6.77%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹453.86Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹923.15Cr

