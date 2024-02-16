Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Sun TV Network Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 6.79% YoY

Sun TV Network Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 6.79% YoY

Livemint

Sun TV Network Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue increased by 4.09% YoY & profit increased by 6.79% YoY

Sun TV Network Q3 FY24 Results Live

Sun TV Network declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 4.09% & the profit increased by 6.79% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 11.95% and the profit decreased by 2.3%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0.94% q-o-q & increased by 6.48% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 6.89% q-o-q & increased by 0.7% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 11.52 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 6.77% Y-o-Y.

Sun TV Network has delivered -2.22% return in the last 1 week, 14.06% return in the last 6 months, and -12.05% YTD return.

Currently, the Sun TV Network has a market cap of 24683.49 Cr and 52wk high/low of 734.9 & 393.8 respectively.

As of 16 Feb, 2024, out of 12 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, 2 analysts have given a Hold rating, 4 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 4 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 16 Feb, 2024, was to Buy.

The company has also declared an interim dividend of 2.5. The record date for the dividend is 23 Feb, 2024, and the ex-dividend date will be 23 Feb, 2024.

Sun TV Network Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue923.151048.45-11.95%886.88+4.09%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total81.1981.96-0.94%76.25+6.48%
Depreciation/ Amortization115.32218.75-47.28%113.61+1.51%
Total Operating Expense449.15539.38-16.73%416.17+7.92%
Operating Income474509.07-6.89%470.71+0.7%
Net Income Before Taxes611.85619.11-1.17%569.26+7.48%
Net Income453.86464.54-2.3%425+6.79%
Diluted Normalized EPS11.5211.8-2.37%10.79+6.77%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹453.86Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹923.15Cr

