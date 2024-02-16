Sun TV Network Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 6.79% YoY

Sun TV Network declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 4.09% & the profit increased by 6.79% YoY.
As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 11.95% and the profit decreased by 2.3%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0.94% q-o-q & increased by 6.48% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 6.89% q-o-q & increased by 0.7% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹11.52 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 6.77% Y-o-Y.
Sun TV Network has delivered -2.22% return in the last 1 week, 14.06% return in the last 6 months, and -12.05% YTD return.
Currently, the Sun TV Network has a market cap of ₹24683.49 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹734.9 & ₹393.8 respectively.
As of 16 Feb, 2024, out of 12 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, 2 analysts have given a Hold rating, 4 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 4 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 16 Feb, 2024, was to Buy.
The company has also declared an interim dividend of ₹2.5. The record date for the dividend is 23 Feb, 2024, and the ex-dividend date will be 23 Feb, 2024.
Sun TV Network Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|923.15
|1048.45
|-11.95%
|886.88
|+4.09%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|81.19
|81.96
|-0.94%
|76.25
|+6.48%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|115.32
|218.75
|-47.28%
|113.61
|+1.51%
|Total Operating Expense
|449.15
|539.38
|-16.73%
|416.17
|+7.92%
|Operating Income
|474
|509.07
|-6.89%
|470.71
|+0.7%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|611.85
|619.11
|-1.17%
|569.26
|+7.48%
|Net Income
|453.86
|464.54
|-2.3%
|425
|+6.79%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|11.52
|11.8
|-2.37%
|10.79
|+6.77%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹453.86Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹923.15Cr
