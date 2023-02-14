Sundaram Finance declares ₹12 per share dividend, PAT up 15% in Q3
- With a market capitalization of ₹26,057.19 Cr, Sundaram Finance Ltd. is a non-banking financial company (NBFC) that operates in the financial services industry.
With a market capitalization of ₹26,057.19 Cr, Sundaram Finance Ltd. is a non-banking financial company (NBFC) that operates in the financial services industry. Since its founding in 1954, Sundaram Finance has developed into one of India's most reputable and diversified financial services groups, offering financing for commercial vehicles, cars and utility vehicles, tractors and farm equipment, construction equipment, small- and medium-sized enterprise (SME) financing, as well as a variety of working capital products for financing diesel, tyres, insurance, and working capital for SMEs.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×