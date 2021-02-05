Sundaram Finance reports 45% rise in Q3 net profit

The deposit base stood at ₹4,112 crore as on December 31, 2020 while it was ₹3,722 crore during the same period in 2019. The net NPA (Stage-III) stood at 1.59%. As per the Supreme Court order on those availing themselves of moratorium benefit, accounts that were not NPA as of August 31, 2020 have not been classified so far for the nine months ended December 31, 2020, the release said.