Sundaram Multi Pap Q3 FY24 Results Live: Loss Rises by 36.97% YoY

Sundaram Multi Pap Q3 FY24 Results Live: Loss Rises by 36.97% YoY

Livemint

Sundaram Multi Pap Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue decreased by 0.33% YoY & loss increased by 36.97% YoY

Sundaram Multi Pap Q3 FY24 Results Live

Sundaram Multi Pap declared their Q3 FY24 results on 13 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 0.33% & the loss increased by 36.97% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 1.6% and the loss decreased by 8.79%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 21.17% q-o-q & increased by 18.24% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 33.72% q-o-q & decreased by 9.64% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is -0.06 for Q3 FY24, which decreased by 96.07% Y-o-Y.

Sundaram Multi Pap has delivered 3.33% return in the last 1 week, 47.62% return in the last 6 months, and 3.33% YTD return.

Currently, Sundaram Multi Pap has a market cap of 146.9 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 3.7 & 1.95 respectively.

Sundaram Multi Pap Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue21.9422.3-1.6%22.02-0.33%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total3.272.7+21.17%2.77+18.24%
Depreciation/ Amortization1.071.02+4.4%0.97+9.73%
Total Operating Expense23.1124.06-3.95%23.08+0.13%
Operating Income-1.16-1.76+33.72%-1.06-9.64%
Net Income Before Taxes-2.14-2.35+8.79%-1.48-44.45%
Net Income-2.14-2.35+8.79%-1.56-36.97%
Diluted Normalized EPS-0.06-0.04-49.63%-0.03-96.07%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-2.14Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹21.94Cr

