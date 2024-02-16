Sundaram Multi Pap Q3 FY24 Results Live: Loss Rises by 36.97% YoY

Sundaram Multi Pap declared their Q3 FY24 results on 13 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 0.33% & the loss increased by 36.97% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 1.6% and the loss decreased by 8.79%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 21.17% q-o-q & increased by 18.24% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 33.72% q-o-q & decreased by 9.64% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹-0.06 for Q3 FY24, which decreased by 96.07% Y-o-Y.
Sundaram Multi Pap has delivered 3.33% return in the last 1 week, 47.62% return in the last 6 months, and 3.33% YTD return.
Currently, Sundaram Multi Pap has a market cap of ₹146.9 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹3.7 & ₹1.95 respectively.
Sundaram Multi Pap Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|21.94
|22.3
|-1.6%
|22.02
|-0.33%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|3.27
|2.7
|+21.17%
|2.77
|+18.24%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1.07
|1.02
|+4.4%
|0.97
|+9.73%
|Total Operating Expense
|23.11
|24.06
|-3.95%
|23.08
|+0.13%
|Operating Income
|-1.16
|-1.76
|+33.72%
|-1.06
|-9.64%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-2.14
|-2.35
|+8.79%
|-1.48
|-44.45%
|Net Income
|-2.14
|-2.35
|+8.79%
|-1.56
|-36.97%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-0.06
|-0.04
|-49.63%
|-0.03
|-96.07%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-2.14Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹21.94Cr
