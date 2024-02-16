Sundaram Multi Pap Q3 FY24 Results Live: Loss Rises by 36.97% YoY

Sundaram Multi Pap declared their Q3 FY24 results on 13 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 0.33% & the loss increased by 36.97% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 1.6% and the loss decreased by 8.79%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 21.17% q-o-q & increased by 18.24% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 33.72% q-o-q & decreased by 9.64% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹-0.06 for Q3 FY24, which decreased by 96.07% Y-o-Y.

Sundaram Multi Pap has delivered 3.33% return in the last 1 week, 47.62% return in the last 6 months, and 3.33% YTD return.

Currently, Sundaram Multi Pap has a market cap of ₹146.9 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹3.7 & ₹1.95 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sundaram Multi Pap Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 21.94 22.3 -1.6% 22.02 -0.33% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 3.27 2.7 +21.17% 2.77 +18.24% Depreciation/ Amortization 1.07 1.02 +4.4% 0.97 +9.73% Total Operating Expense 23.11 24.06 -3.95% 23.08 +0.13% Operating Income -1.16 -1.76 +33.72% -1.06 -9.64% Net Income Before Taxes -2.14 -2.35 +8.79% -1.48 -44.45% Net Income -2.14 -2.35 +8.79% -1.56 -36.97% Diluted Normalized EPS -0.06 -0.04 -49.63% -0.03 -96.07%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-2.14Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹21.94Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!