Sunflag Iron & Steel Co.Ord Q3 Results 2025:Sunflag Iron & Steel Co.Ord declared their Q3 results on 13 Feb, 2025, showcasing a strong performance for the quarter. The topline saw an increase of 4.48% year-over-year, with profit rising by an impressive 39.43%. The company reported a profit of ₹50.14 crore and revenue of ₹892 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 3.03% while profit increased by 22.92%. This steady growth indicates a positive trend in the company’s financial health.

The company also reported a decline in Selling, General & Administrative expenses by 1.81% quarter-over-quarter, although these expenses increased by 17.56% year-over-year, highlighting a focus on cost management.

Sunflag Iron & Steel Co.Ord Q3 Results

Furthermore, the operating income for the quarter was up by 16.7% compared to the previous quarter and increased by 18.85% year-over-year, reflecting robust operational efficiency.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 stands at ₹2.78, which marks a 39% increase year-over-year, signaling strong profitability for shareholders.

Sunflag Iron & Steel Co.Ord has delivered a -3.47% return in the last week, while showing a 6.66% return over the past six months and a -9.03% year-to-date return, which may prompt analysts to reassess the stock's performance.

Currently, the Sunflag Iron & Steel Co.Ord boasts a market cap of ₹4013.51 crore and a 52-week high/low of ₹311.45 and ₹175 respectively, indicating potential volatility in the market.

Sunflag Iron & Steel Co.Ord Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 892 865.74 +3.03% 853.78 +4.48% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 35.88 36.54 -1.81% 30.52 +17.56% Depreciation/ Amortization 26.05 26 +0.19% 25.69 +1.4% Total Operating Expense 807.37 793.22 +1.78% 782.57 +3.17% Operating Income 84.63 72.52 +16.7% 71.21 +18.85% Net Income Before Taxes 65.88 55.64 +18.4% 46.6 +41.37% Net Income 50.14 40.79 +22.92% 35.96 +39.43% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.78 2.26 +23.01% 2 +39%