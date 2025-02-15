Sunflag Iron & Steel Co.Ord Q3 Results 2025 on 15 Feb, 2025: profit rise by 39.43% YOY, profit at ₹50.14 crore and revenue at ₹892 crore

Sunflag Iron & Steel Co.Ord Q3 Results 2025 on 15 Feb, 2025: Revenue increased by 4.48% YoY & profit increased by 39.43% YoY, profit at 50.14 crore and revenue at 892 crore

Published15 Feb 2025, 02:24 AM IST
Sunflag Iron & Steel Co.Ord Q3 Results 2025 on 15 Feb, 2025

Sunflag Iron & Steel Co.Ord Q3 Results 2025:Sunflag Iron & Steel Co.Ord declared their Q3 results on 13 Feb, 2025, showcasing a strong performance for the quarter. The topline saw an increase of 4.48% year-over-year, with profit rising by an impressive 39.43%. The company reported a profit of 50.14 crore and revenue of 892 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 3.03% while profit increased by 22.92%. This steady growth indicates a positive trend in the company’s financial health.

The company also reported a decline in Selling, General & Administrative expenses by 1.81% quarter-over-quarter, although these expenses increased by 17.56% year-over-year, highlighting a focus on cost management.

Sunflag Iron & Steel Co.Ord Q3 Results

Furthermore, the operating income for the quarter was up by 16.7% compared to the previous quarter and increased by 18.85% year-over-year, reflecting robust operational efficiency.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 stands at 2.78, which marks a 39% increase year-over-year, signaling strong profitability for shareholders.

Sunflag Iron & Steel Co.Ord has delivered a -3.47% return in the last week, while showing a 6.66% return over the past six months and a -9.03% year-to-date return, which may prompt analysts to reassess the stock's performance.

Currently, the Sunflag Iron & Steel Co.Ord boasts a market cap of 4013.51 crore and a 52-week high/low of 311.45 and 175 respectively, indicating potential volatility in the market.

Sunflag Iron & Steel Co.Ord Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue892865.74+3.03%853.78+4.48%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total35.8836.54-1.81%30.52+17.56%
Depreciation/ Amortization26.0526+0.19%25.69+1.4%
Total Operating Expense807.37793.22+1.78%782.57+3.17%
Operating Income84.6372.52+16.7%71.21+18.85%
Net Income Before Taxes65.8855.64+18.4%46.6+41.37%
Net Income50.1440.79+22.92%35.96+39.43%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.782.26+23.01%2+39%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹50.14Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹892Cr

First Published:15 Feb 2025, 02:24 AM IST
