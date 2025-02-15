Sunflag Iron & Steel Co.Ord Q3 Results 2025 on 15 Feb, 2025: profit rise by 39.43% YOY, profit at ₹50.14 crore and revenue at ₹892 crore

Sunflag Iron & Steel Co.Ord Q3 Results 2025:Sunflag Iron & Steel Co.Ord declared their Q3 results on 13 Feb, 2025, showcasing a strong performance for the quarter. The topline saw an increase of 4.48% year-over-year, with profit rising by an impressive 39.43%. The company reported a profit of ₹50.14 crore and revenue of ₹892 crore.
In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 3.03% while profit increased by 22.92%. This steady growth indicates a positive trend in the company’s financial health.
The company also reported a decline in Selling, General & Administrative expenses by 1.81% quarter-over-quarter, although these expenses increased by 17.56% year-over-year, highlighting a focus on cost management.
Furthermore, the operating income for the quarter was up by 16.7% compared to the previous quarter and increased by 18.85% year-over-year, reflecting robust operational efficiency.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 stands at ₹2.78, which marks a 39% increase year-over-year, signaling strong profitability for shareholders.
Sunflag Iron & Steel Co.Ord has delivered a -3.47% return in the last week, while showing a 6.66% return over the past six months and a -9.03% year-to-date return, which may prompt analysts to reassess the stock's performance.
Currently, the Sunflag Iron & Steel Co.Ord boasts a market cap of ₹4013.51 crore and a 52-week high/low of ₹311.45 and ₹175 respectively, indicating potential volatility in the market.
Sunflag Iron & Steel Co.Ord Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|892
|865.74
|+3.03%
|853.78
|+4.48%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|35.88
|36.54
|-1.81%
|30.52
|+17.56%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|26.05
|26
|+0.19%
|25.69
|+1.4%
|Total Operating Expense
|807.37
|793.22
|+1.78%
|782.57
|+3.17%
|Operating Income
|84.63
|72.52
|+16.7%
|71.21
|+18.85%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|65.88
|55.64
|+18.4%
|46.6
|+41.37%
|Net Income
|50.14
|40.79
|+22.92%
|35.96
|+39.43%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.78
|2.26
|+23.01%
|2
|+39%
FAQs
What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?
₹50.14Cr
What is Q3 revenue?
₹892Cr