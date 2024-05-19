Sunshield Chemicals Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 78.75% YOY

Sunshield Chemicals Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 28.69% YoY & profit increased by 78.75% YoY

Sunshield Chemicals Q4 Results Live : Sunshield Chemicals declared their Q4 results on 16 May, 2024. The topline increased by 28.69% & the profit increased by 78.75% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 31.2% and the profit increased by 16.76%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 24.4% q-o-q & increased by 10.94% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income was up by 17.14% q-o-q & increased by 81.42% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹8.15 for Q4 which increased by 78.78% Y-o-Y.

Sunshield Chemicals has delivered 25.86% return in the last 1 week, 9.42% return in last 6 months and 12.27% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently the Sunshield Chemicals has a market cap of ₹685.08 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1048 & ₹521.1 respectively.

Sunshield Chemicals Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 85.53 65.19 +31.2% 66.46 +28.69% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 4.69 3.77 +24.4% 4.23 +10.94% Depreciation/ Amortization 1.84 1.86 -1.08% 1.64 +12.24% Total Operating Expense 75.21 56.38 +33.4% 60.77 +23.76% Operating Income 10.32 8.81 +17.14% 5.69 +81.42% Net Income Before Taxes 8.57 7.29 +17.56% 4.5 +90.36% Net Income 5.99 5.13 +16.76% 3.35 +78.75% Diluted Normalized EPS 8.15 6.97 +16.93% 4.56 +78.78%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹5.99Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹85.53Cr

