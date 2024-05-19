Sunshield Chemicals Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 78.75% YOY

Sunshield Chemicals Q4 Results Live : Sunshield Chemicals declared their Q4 results on 16 May, 2024. The topline increased by 28.69% & the profit increased by 78.75% YoY.
As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 31.2% and the profit increased by 16.76%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 24.4% q-o-q & increased by 10.94% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 17.14% q-o-q & increased by 81.42% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹8.15 for Q4 which increased by 78.78% Y-o-Y.
Sunshield Chemicals has delivered 25.86% return in the last 1 week, 9.42% return in last 6 months and 12.27% YTD return.
Currently the Sunshield Chemicals has a market cap of ₹685.08 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1048 & ₹521.1 respectively.
Sunshield Chemicals Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|85.53
|65.19
|+31.2%
|66.46
|+28.69%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|4.69
|3.77
|+24.4%
|4.23
|+10.94%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1.84
|1.86
|-1.08%
|1.64
|+12.24%
|Total Operating Expense
|75.21
|56.38
|+33.4%
|60.77
|+23.76%
|Operating Income
|10.32
|8.81
|+17.14%
|5.69
|+81.42%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|8.57
|7.29
|+17.56%
|4.5
|+90.36%
|Net Income
|5.99
|5.13
|+16.76%
|3.35
|+78.75%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|8.15
|6.97
|+16.93%
|4.56
|+78.78%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹5.99Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹85.53Cr
