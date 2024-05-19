Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Sunshield Chemicals Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 78.75% YOY

Sunshield Chemicals Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 78.75% YOY

Livemint

Sunshield Chemicals Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 28.69% YoY & profit increased by 78.75% YoY

Sunshield Chemicals Q4 Results Live

Sunshield Chemicals Q4 Results Live : Sunshield Chemicals declared their Q4 results on 16 May, 2024. The topline increased by 28.69% & the profit increased by 78.75% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 31.2% and the profit increased by 16.76%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 24.4% q-o-q & increased by 10.94% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 17.14% q-o-q & increased by 81.42% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 8.15 for Q4 which increased by 78.78% Y-o-Y.

Sunshield Chemicals has delivered 25.86% return in the last 1 week, 9.42% return in last 6 months and 12.27% YTD return.

Currently the Sunshield Chemicals has a market cap of 685.08 Cr and 52wk high/low of 1048 & 521.1 respectively.

Sunshield Chemicals Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue85.5365.19+31.2%66.46+28.69%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total4.693.77+24.4%4.23+10.94%
Depreciation/ Amortization1.841.86-1.08%1.64+12.24%
Total Operating Expense75.2156.38+33.4%60.77+23.76%
Operating Income10.328.81+17.14%5.69+81.42%
Net Income Before Taxes8.577.29+17.56%4.5+90.36%
Net Income5.995.13+16.76%3.35+78.75%
Diluted Normalized EPS8.156.97+16.93%4.56+78.78%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹5.99Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹85.53Cr

