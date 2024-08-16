Sunteck Realty Q1 results: profit at ₹22.78Cr, Revenue increased by 348.16% YoY

Published16 Aug 2024, 11:14 AM IST
Sunteck Realty Q1 Results Live : Sunteck Realty Q1 Results Live: Sunteck Realty declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The topline saw a dramatic increase of 348.16% year-over-year, with the profit standing at 22.78 crore. This is a significant turnaround as the company had declared a loss of 6.74 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal year. However, compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 25.91%.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses rose by 2.46% quarter-over-quarter and saw an increase of 9.08% year-over-year. Despite the rise in expenses, the operating income showed a remarkable year-over-year increase of 403.44%, although it was down by 81.36% quarter-over-quarter.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 1.56, marking an impressive year-over-year increase of 425%. This growth in EPS is reflective of the company's strong financial performance over the last year.

In terms of stock performance, Sunteck Realty has delivered a return of 4.72% in the last week, 29.18% over the past six months, and a 30.55% year-to-date return. The company currently boasts a market cap of 8525.46 crore, with a 52-week high of 699 and a 52-week low of 351.25.

As of 16 Aug, 2024, out of the 10 analysts covering Sunteck Realty, 2 have given a 'Buy' rating, while 8 have given a 'Strong Buy' rating. The consensus recommendation stands at 'Strong Buy', reflecting strong investor confidence in the company's future prospects.

Sunteck Realty Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue316.28426.89-25.91%70.57+348.16%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total23.5222.95+2.46%21.56+9.08%
Depreciation/ Amortization3.363.11+8.24%1.78+89.03%
Total Operating Expense288.26276.6+4.22%79.81+261.21%
Operating Income28.01150.29-81.36%-9.23+403.44%
Net Income Before Taxes29.82139.96-78.69%-9.44+416.01%
Net Income22.78101.34-77.52%-6.74+438.22%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.566.92-77.46%-0.48+425%
FAQs
₹22.78Cr
₹316.28Cr
