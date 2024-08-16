Sunteck Realty Q1 results: profit at ₹22.78Cr, Revenue increased by 348.16% YoY

Sunteck Realty Q1 Results Live : Sunteck Realty Q1 Results Live: Sunteck Realty declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The topline saw a dramatic increase of 348.16% year-over-year, with the profit standing at ₹22.78 crore. This is a significant turnaround as the company had declared a loss of ₹6.74 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal year. However, compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 25.91%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses rose by 2.46% quarter-over-quarter and saw an increase of 9.08% year-over-year. Despite the rise in expenses, the operating income showed a remarkable year-over-year increase of 403.44%, although it was down by 81.36% quarter-over-quarter.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹1.56, marking an impressive year-over-year increase of 425%. This growth in EPS is reflective of the company's strong financial performance over the last year.

In terms of stock performance, Sunteck Realty has delivered a return of 4.72% in the last week, 29.18% over the past six months, and a 30.55% year-to-date return. The company currently boasts a market cap of ₹8525.46 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹699 and a 52-week low of ₹351.25.

As of 16 Aug, 2024, out of the 10 analysts covering Sunteck Realty, 2 have given a 'Buy' rating, while 8 have given a 'Strong Buy' rating. The consensus recommendation stands at 'Strong Buy', reflecting strong investor confidence in the company's future prospects.

Sunteck Realty Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 316.28 426.89 -25.91% 70.57 +348.16% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 23.52 22.95 +2.46% 21.56 +9.08% Depreciation/ Amortization 3.36 3.11 +8.24% 1.78 +89.03% Total Operating Expense 288.26 276.6 +4.22% 79.81 +261.21% Operating Income 28.01 150.29 -81.36% -9.23 +403.44% Net Income Before Taxes 29.82 139.96 -78.69% -9.44 +416.01% Net Income 22.78 101.34 -77.52% -6.74 +438.22% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.56 6.92 -77.46% -0.48 +425%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹22.78Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹316.28Cr

