Sunteck Realty Q1 results: profit at ₹22.78Cr, Revenue increased by 348.16% YoY

Sunteck Realty Q1 Results Live : Sunteck Realty Q1 Results Live: Sunteck Realty declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The topline saw a dramatic increase of 348.16% year-over-year, with the profit standing at ₹22.78 crore. This is a significant turnaround as the company had declared a loss of ₹6.74 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal year. However, compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 25.91%.
The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses rose by 2.46% quarter-over-quarter and saw an increase of 9.08% year-over-year. Despite the rise in expenses, the operating income showed a remarkable year-over-year increase of 403.44%, although it was down by 81.36% quarter-over-quarter.
Get Quick Cash in Minutes!
Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest RatesInstant Apply
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹1.56, marking an impressive year-over-year increase of 425%. This growth in EPS is reflective of the company's strong financial performance over the last year.
In terms of stock performance, Sunteck Realty has delivered a return of 4.72% in the last week, 29.18% over the past six months, and a 30.55% year-to-date return. The company currently boasts a market cap of ₹8525.46 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹699 and a 52-week low of ₹351.25.
As of 16 Aug, 2024, out of the 10 analysts covering Sunteck Realty, 2 have given a 'Buy' rating, while 8 have given a 'Strong Buy' rating. The consensus recommendation stands at 'Strong Buy', reflecting strong investor confidence in the company's future prospects.
Sunteck Realty Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|316.28
|426.89
|-25.91%
|70.57
|+348.16%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|23.52
|22.95
|+2.46%
|21.56
|+9.08%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|3.36
|3.11
|+8.24%
|1.78
|+89.03%
|Total Operating Expense
|288.26
|276.6
|+4.22%
|79.81
|+261.21%
|Operating Income
|28.01
|150.29
|-81.36%
|-9.23
|+403.44%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|29.82
|139.96
|-78.69%
|-9.44
|+416.01%
|Net Income
|22.78
|101.34
|-77.52%
|-6.74
|+438.22%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.56
|6.92
|-77.46%
|-0.48
|+425%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹22.78Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹316.28Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar