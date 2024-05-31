Sunteck Realty Q4 results : profit at ₹101.34Cr, Revenue increased by 773.43% YoY

Sunteck Realty Q4 Results Live : Sunteck Realty declared their Q4 results on 30 May, 2024, with the topline increasing by an impressive 773.43% and the profit reaching ₹101.34 crore.
This marks a significant turnaround for Sunteck Realty, as they had reported a loss of ₹27.94 crore in the same period in the previous fiscal year.
In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a substantial growth of 905.67%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed a slight decline of 0.3% quarter-on-quarter but witnessed a significant increase of 34.93% year-on-year.
Operating income also saw a remarkable growth, up by 971.69% quarter-on-quarter and 1391.68% year-on-year.
The EPS for Q4 stands at ₹6.92, reflecting a notable increase of 448.2% year-on-year.
Sunteck Realty's stock performance has been mixed, with a 4.21% return in the last week, -4.62% return in the last 6 months, and a 6.67% year-to-date return.
With a market cap of ₹6961.77 crore and 52-week high/low of ₹511.4 and ₹271.4 respectively, Sunteck Realty continues to maintain a strong position in the market.
Analysts covering the company have mostly given positive ratings, with 1 analyst providing a Buy rating and 9 analysts giving a Strong Buy rating as of 31 May, 2024.
The consensus recommendation as of the same date was to Strong Buy, indicating confidence in Sunteck Realty's performance.
Sunteck Realty Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|426.89
|42.45
|+905.67%
|48.87
|+773.43%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|22.95
|23.02
|-0.3%
|17.01
|+34.93%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|3.11
|2.42
|+28.47%
|2.54
|+22.51%
|Total Operating Expense
|276.6
|59.69
|+363.39%
|60.51
|+357.11%
|Operating Income
|150.29
|-17.24
|+971.69%
|-11.64
|+1391.68%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|139.96
|-15.24
|+1018.24%
|-34.17
|+509.54%
|Net Income
|101.34
|-9.73
|+1141.6%
|-27.94
|+462.71%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|6.92
|-0.69
|+1102.9%
|-1.99
|+448.2%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹101.34Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹426.89Cr
