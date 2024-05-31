Sunteck Realty Q4 results : profit at ₹101.34Cr, Revenue increased by 773.43% YoY

Sunteck Realty Q4 Results Live : Sunteck Realty declared their Q4 results on 30 May, 2024, with the topline increasing by an impressive 773.43% and the profit reaching ₹101.34 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This marks a significant turnaround for Sunteck Realty, as they had reported a loss of ₹27.94 crore in the same period in the previous fiscal year.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a substantial growth of 905.67%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed a slight decline of 0.3% quarter-on-quarter but witnessed a significant increase of 34.93% year-on-year.

Operating income also saw a remarkable growth, up by 971.69% quarter-on-quarter and 1391.68% year-on-year.

The EPS for Q4 stands at ₹6.92, reflecting a notable increase of 448.2% year-on-year.

Sunteck Realty's stock performance has been mixed, with a 4.21% return in the last week, -4.62% return in the last 6 months, and a 6.67% year-to-date return.

With a market cap of ₹6961.77 crore and 52-week high/low of ₹511.4 and ₹271.4 respectively, Sunteck Realty continues to maintain a strong position in the market.

Analysts covering the company have mostly given positive ratings, with 1 analyst providing a Buy rating and 9 analysts giving a Strong Buy rating as of 31 May, 2024.

The consensus recommendation as of the same date was to Strong Buy, indicating confidence in Sunteck Realty's performance.

Sunteck Realty Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 426.89 42.45 +905.67% 48.87 +773.43% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 22.95 23.02 -0.3% 17.01 +34.93% Depreciation/ Amortization 3.11 2.42 +28.47% 2.54 +22.51% Total Operating Expense 276.6 59.69 +363.39% 60.51 +357.11% Operating Income 150.29 -17.24 +971.69% -11.64 +1391.68% Net Income Before Taxes 139.96 -15.24 +1018.24% -34.17 +509.54% Net Income 101.34 -9.73 +1141.6% -27.94 +462.71% Diluted Normalized EPS 6.92 -0.69 +1102.9% -1.99 +448.2%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹101.34Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹426.89Cr

