Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Get Your Credit Score For Free

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Sunteck Realty Q4 results : profit at 101.34Cr, Revenue increased by 773.43% YoY

Sunteck Realty Q4 results : profit at ₹101.34Cr, Revenue increased by 773.43% YoY

Livemint

Sunteck Realty Q4 results : Revenue increased by 773.43% YoY & profit at 101.34Cr

Sunteck Realty Q4 Results Live

Sunteck Realty Q4 Results Live : Sunteck Realty declared their Q4 results on 30 May, 2024, with the topline increasing by an impressive 773.43% and the profit reaching 101.34 crore.

This marks a significant turnaround for Sunteck Realty, as they had reported a loss of 27.94 crore in the same period in the previous fiscal year.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a substantial growth of 905.67%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed a slight decline of 0.3% quarter-on-quarter but witnessed a significant increase of 34.93% year-on-year.

Operating income also saw a remarkable growth, up by 971.69% quarter-on-quarter and 1391.68% year-on-year.

The EPS for Q4 stands at 6.92, reflecting a notable increase of 448.2% year-on-year.

Sunteck Realty's stock performance has been mixed, with a 4.21% return in the last week, -4.62% return in the last 6 months, and a 6.67% year-to-date return.

With a market cap of 6961.77 crore and 52-week high/low of 511.4 and 271.4 respectively, Sunteck Realty continues to maintain a strong position in the market.

Analysts covering the company have mostly given positive ratings, with 1 analyst providing a Buy rating and 9 analysts giving a Strong Buy rating as of 31 May, 2024.

The consensus recommendation as of the same date was to Strong Buy, indicating confidence in Sunteck Realty's performance.

Sunteck Realty Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue426.8942.45+905.67%48.87+773.43%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total22.9523.02-0.3%17.01+34.93%
Depreciation/ Amortization3.112.42+28.47%2.54+22.51%
Total Operating Expense276.659.69+363.39%60.51+357.11%
Operating Income150.29-17.24+971.69%-11.64+1391.68%
Net Income Before Taxes139.96-15.24+1018.24%-34.17+509.54%
Net Income101.34-9.73+1141.6%-27.94+462.71%
Diluted Normalized EPS6.92-0.69+1102.9%-1.99+448.2%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹101.34Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹426.89Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.