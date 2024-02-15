Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Super Sales India Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rise by 27.53% YoY

Super Sales India Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rise by 27.53% YoY

Livemint

Super Sales India Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue increased by 43.18% YoY & profit increased by 27.53% YoY

Super Sales India Q3 FY24 Results Live

Super Sales India declared their Q3 FY24 results on 13 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 43.18% & the profit increased by 27.53% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 6.15% and the profit decreased by 66.65%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.1% q-o-q & increased by 40.56% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 62.14% q-o-q & increased by 70.72% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 12.96 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 27.51% Y-o-Y.

Super Sales India has delivered -26.62% return in the last 1 week, 9.58% return in the last 6 months, and 5.03% YTD return.

Currently, Super Sales India has a market cap of 387.06 Cr and a 52-week high/low of 1750 & 681 respectively.

Super Sales India Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue102.2108.9-6.15%71.38+43.18%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total12.5512.54+0.1%8.93+40.56%
Depreciation/ Amortization5.535.35+3.34%4.95+11.84%
Total Operating Expense97.997.53+0.38%68.86+42.17%
Operating Income4.3111.37-62.14%2.52+70.72%
Net Income Before Taxes4.8114.93-67.76%3.19+50.99%
Net Income3.9811.94-66.65%3.12+27.53%
Diluted Normalized EPS12.9633.37-61.16%10.16+27.51%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹3.98Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹102.2Cr

