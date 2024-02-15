Super Sales India Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rise by 27.53% YoY

Super Sales India declared their Q3 FY24 results on 13 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 43.18% & the profit increased by 27.53% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 6.15% and the profit decreased by 66.65%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.1% q-o-q & increased by 40.56% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 62.14% q-o-q & increased by 70.72% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹12.96 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 27.51% Y-o-Y.

Super Sales India has delivered -26.62% return in the last 1 week, 9.58% return in the last 6 months, and 5.03% YTD return.

Currently, Super Sales India has a market cap of ₹387.06 Cr and a 52-week high/low of ₹1750 & ₹681 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Super Sales India Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 102.2 108.9 -6.15% 71.38 +43.18% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 12.55 12.54 +0.1% 8.93 +40.56% Depreciation/ Amortization 5.53 5.35 +3.34% 4.95 +11.84% Total Operating Expense 97.9 97.53 +0.38% 68.86 +42.17% Operating Income 4.31 11.37 -62.14% 2.52 +70.72% Net Income Before Taxes 4.81 14.93 -67.76% 3.19 +50.99% Net Income 3.98 11.94 -66.65% 3.12 +27.53% Diluted Normalized EPS 12.96 33.37 -61.16% 10.16 +27.51%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹3.98Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹102.2Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!