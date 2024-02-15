Super Sales India Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rise by 27.53% YoY

Super Sales India declared their Q3 FY24 results on 13 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 43.18% & the profit increased by 27.53% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 6.15% and the profit decreased by 66.65%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.1% q-o-q & increased by 40.56% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 62.14% q-o-q & increased by 70.72% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹12.96 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 27.51% Y-o-Y.
Super Sales India has delivered -26.62% return in the last 1 week, 9.58% return in the last 6 months, and 5.03% YTD return.
Currently, Super Sales India has a market cap of ₹387.06 Cr and a 52-week high/low of ₹1750 & ₹681 respectively.
Super Sales India Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|102.2
|108.9
|-6.15%
|71.38
|+43.18%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|12.55
|12.54
|+0.1%
|8.93
|+40.56%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|5.53
|5.35
|+3.34%
|4.95
|+11.84%
|Total Operating Expense
|97.9
|97.53
|+0.38%
|68.86
|+42.17%
|Operating Income
|4.31
|11.37
|-62.14%
|2.52
|+70.72%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|4.81
|14.93
|-67.76%
|3.19
|+50.99%
|Net Income
|3.98
|11.94
|-66.65%
|3.12
|+27.53%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|12.96
|33.37
|-61.16%
|10.16
|+27.51%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹3.98Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹102.2Cr
