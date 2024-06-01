Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Super Sales India Q4 results : loss at 1.95Cr, Revenue increased by 3.74% YoY

Super Sales India Q4 results : loss at ₹1.95Cr, Revenue increased by 3.74% YoY

Livemint

Super Sales India Q4 results : Revenue increased by 3.74% YoY & loss at 1.95Cr

Super Sales India Q4 Results Live

Super Sales India Q4 Results Live : Super Sales India announced their Q4 results on 29 May, 2024, revealing a 3.74% increase in revenue year-over-year.

However, the company reported a loss of 1.95 crore for the quarter.

This is a significant downturn from the profit of 5.22 crore reported in the same period last fiscal year.

The revenue also declined by 2% compared to the previous quarter.

Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a slight decrease of 0.84% quarter-over-quarter but rose by 10.36% year-over-year.

Operating income took a hit, decreasing by 144.69% sequentially and 141.8% annually.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q4 stands at -6.36, marking a 137.43% decrease year-over-year.

Super Sales India's stock performance has been volatile, with a -26.63% return in the last week, a 36.37% return over the past 6 months, and a 25.94% year-to-date return.

The company currently holds a market capitalization of 464.09 crore, with a 52-week high/low of 2149 and 779.9 respectively.

Super Sales India Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue100.16102.2-2%96.55+3.74%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total12.4512.55-0.84%11.28+10.36%
Depreciation/ Amortization6.115.53+10.43%5.11+19.59%
Total Operating Expense102.0997.9+4.28%91.95+11.02%
Operating Income-1.924.31-144.69%4.6-141.8%
Net Income Before Taxes-2.344.81-148.63%3.59-165.26%
Net Income-1.953.98-149.07%5.22-137.43%
Diluted Normalized EPS-6.3612.96-149.07%16.99-137.43%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-1.95Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹100.16Cr

