Super Sales India Q4 results : loss at ₹1.95Cr, Revenue increased by 3.74% YoY

Super Sales India Q4 Results Live : Super Sales India announced their Q4 results on 29 May, 2024, revealing a 3.74% increase in revenue year-over-year.
However, the company reported a loss of ₹1.95 crore for the quarter.
This is a significant downturn from the profit of ₹5.22 crore reported in the same period last fiscal year.
The revenue also declined by 2% compared to the previous quarter.
Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a slight decrease of 0.84% quarter-over-quarter but rose by 10.36% year-over-year.
Operating income took a hit, decreasing by 144.69% sequentially and 141.8% annually.
The earnings per share (EPS) for Q4 stands at ₹-6.36, marking a 137.43% decrease year-over-year.
Super Sales India's stock performance has been volatile, with a -26.63% return in the last week, a 36.37% return over the past 6 months, and a 25.94% year-to-date return.
The company currently holds a market capitalization of ₹464.09 crore, with a 52-week high/low of ₹2149 and ₹779.9 respectively.
Super Sales India Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|100.16
|102.2
|-2%
|96.55
|+3.74%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|12.45
|12.55
|-0.84%
|11.28
|+10.36%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|6.11
|5.53
|+10.43%
|5.11
|+19.59%
|Total Operating Expense
|102.09
|97.9
|+4.28%
|91.95
|+11.02%
|Operating Income
|-1.92
|4.31
|-144.69%
|4.6
|-141.8%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-2.34
|4.81
|-148.63%
|3.59
|-165.26%
|Net Income
|-1.95
|3.98
|-149.07%
|5.22
|-137.43%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-6.36
|12.96
|-149.07%
|16.99
|-137.43%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-1.95Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹100.16Cr
