Super Sales India Q4 results : loss at ₹1.95Cr, Revenue increased by 3.74% YoY

Super Sales India Q4 results : Revenue increased by 3.74% YoY & loss at ₹ 1.95Cr

Super Sales India Q4 Results Live : Super Sales India announced their Q4 results on 29 May, 2024, revealing a 3.74% increase in revenue year-over-year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, the company reported a loss of ₹1.95 crore for the quarter.

This is a significant downturn from the profit of ₹5.22 crore reported in the same period last fiscal year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The revenue also declined by 2% compared to the previous quarter.

Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a slight decrease of 0.84% quarter-over-quarter but rose by 10.36% year-over-year.

Operating income took a hit, decreasing by 144.69% sequentially and 141.8% annually. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q4 stands at ₹-6.36, marking a 137.43% decrease year-over-year.

Super Sales India's stock performance has been volatile, with a -26.63% return in the last week, a 36.37% return over the past 6 months, and a 25.94% year-to-date return.

The company currently holds a market capitalization of ₹464.09 crore, with a 52-week high/low of ₹2149 and ₹779.9 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Super Sales India Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 100.16 102.2 -2% 96.55 +3.74% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 12.45 12.55 -0.84% 11.28 +10.36% Depreciation/ Amortization 6.11 5.53 +10.43% 5.11 +19.59% Total Operating Expense 102.09 97.9 +4.28% 91.95 +11.02% Operating Income -1.92 4.31 -144.69% 4.6 -141.8% Net Income Before Taxes -2.34 4.81 -148.63% 3.59 -165.26% Net Income -1.95 3.98 -149.07% 5.22 -137.43% Diluted Normalized EPS -6.36 12.96 -149.07% 16.99 -137.43%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-1.95Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹100.16Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!