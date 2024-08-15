Superhouse Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 259.02% YoY

Superhouse Q1 Results Live : Superhouse Q1 Results Live: Superhouse declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The topline decreased by 13.06% year-on-year (YoY) while the profit showed a significant increase of 259.02% YoY. When compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 13.46% and the profit increased by 35.38%.
The company's selling, general, and administrative expenses rose by 4.73% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) and increased by 24.8% year-on-year (YoY). This increase in expenses has contributed to the decline in operating income.
Superhouse's operating income saw a decline of 25.25% q-o-q and decreased by 39.61% YoY, indicating challenges in managing operational efficiency.
The earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stands at ₹0.69, which marks a decrease of 49.71% YoY. This decline in EPS reflects the company's struggle in maintaining profitability per share despite the overall increase in profit.
In terms of stock performance, Superhouse has delivered a -1.45% return in the last week, a -4.13% return over the last 6 months, and a -12.05% year-to-date (YTD) return. These figures indicate a downward trend in investor confidence.
As of now, Superhouse has a market capitalization of ₹241.29 Cr. The company's 52-week high is ₹275, while the 52-week low is ₹190, highlighting the volatility in its stock performance.
Superhouse Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|142.95
|165.18
|-13.46%
|164.41
|-13.06%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|21.09
|20.14
|+4.73%
|16.9
|+24.8%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|4.54
|5.02
|-9.6%
|4.28
|+6.09%
|Total Operating Expense
|140.24
|161.55
|-13.19%
|159.92
|-12.31%
|Operating Income
|2.71
|3.63
|-25.25%
|4.49
|-39.61%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|6.88
|3.4
|+102.4%
|2.61
|+163.89%
|Net Income
|5.41
|3.99
|+35.38%
|1.51
|+259.02%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.69
|3.29
|-79.11%
|1.37
|-49.71%
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess