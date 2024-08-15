Superhouse Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 259.02% YoY

Superhouse Q1 Results Live : Superhouse Q1 Results Live: Superhouse declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The topline decreased by 13.06% year-on-year (YoY) while the profit showed a significant increase of 259.02% YoY. When compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 13.46% and the profit increased by 35.38%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company's selling, general, and administrative expenses rose by 4.73% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) and increased by 24.8% year-on-year (YoY). This increase in expenses has contributed to the decline in operating income.

Superhouse's operating income saw a decline of 25.25% q-o-q and decreased by 39.61% YoY, indicating challenges in managing operational efficiency.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stands at ₹0.69, which marks a decrease of 49.71% YoY. This decline in EPS reflects the company's struggle in maintaining profitability per share despite the overall increase in profit.

In terms of stock performance, Superhouse has delivered a -1.45% return in the last week, a -4.13% return over the last 6 months, and a -12.05% year-to-date (YTD) return. These figures indicate a downward trend in investor confidence.

As of now, Superhouse has a market capitalization of ₹241.29 Cr. The company's 52-week high is ₹275, while the 52-week low is ₹190, highlighting the volatility in its stock performance.

Superhouse Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 142.95 165.18 -13.46% 164.41 -13.06% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 21.09 20.14 +4.73% 16.9 +24.8% Depreciation/ Amortization 4.54 5.02 -9.6% 4.28 +6.09% Total Operating Expense 140.24 161.55 -13.19% 159.92 -12.31% Operating Income 2.71 3.63 -25.25% 4.49 -39.61% Net Income Before Taxes 6.88 3.4 +102.4% 2.61 +163.89% Net Income 5.41 3.99 +35.38% 1.51 +259.02% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.69 3.29 -79.11% 1.37 -49.71%

