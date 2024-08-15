Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Superhouse Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 259.02% YoY

Superhouse Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 259.02% YoY

Livemint

Superhouse Q1 Results Live: Revenue decreased by 13.06% YoY & profit increased by 259.02% YoY

Superhouse Q1 Results Live

Superhouse Q1 Results Live : Superhouse Q1 Results Live: Superhouse declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The topline decreased by 13.06% year-on-year (YoY) while the profit showed a significant increase of 259.02% YoY. When compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 13.46% and the profit increased by 35.38%.

The company's selling, general, and administrative expenses rose by 4.73% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) and increased by 24.8% year-on-year (YoY). This increase in expenses has contributed to the decline in operating income.

Superhouse's operating income saw a decline of 25.25% q-o-q and decreased by 39.61% YoY, indicating challenges in managing operational efficiency.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stands at 0.69, which marks a decrease of 49.71% YoY. This decline in EPS reflects the company's struggle in maintaining profitability per share despite the overall increase in profit.

In terms of stock performance, Superhouse has delivered a -1.45% return in the last week, a -4.13% return over the last 6 months, and a -12.05% year-to-date (YTD) return. These figures indicate a downward trend in investor confidence.

As of now, Superhouse has a market capitalization of 241.29 Cr. The company's 52-week high is 275, while the 52-week low is 190, highlighting the volatility in its stock performance.

Superhouse Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue142.95165.18-13.46%164.41-13.06%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total21.0920.14+4.73%16.9+24.8%
Depreciation/ Amortization4.545.02-9.6%4.28+6.09%
Total Operating Expense140.24161.55-13.19%159.92-12.31%
Operating Income2.713.63-25.25%4.49-39.61%
Net Income Before Taxes6.883.4+102.4%2.61+163.89%
Net Income5.413.99+35.38%1.51+259.02%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.693.29-79.11%1.37-49.71%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹5.41Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹142.95Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

