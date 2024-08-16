Suprajit Engineering Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 88.48% YOY

Suprajit Engineering Q1 Results Live : Suprajit Engineering declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024, reporting a significant decline in both revenue and profit. The company's topline decreased by 89.19% year-on-year, while profit fell by 88.48% compared to the same period last year.

When compared to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a sharp decline of 90.62%, and the profit dropped by 93.55%. This indicates a challenging quarter for the company, with substantial decreases in both key financial metrics.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses also saw a downward trend. These expenses declined by 89.72% quarter-on-quarter and decreased by 89.31% year-on-year, reflecting cost-cutting measures or reduced business activity.

Operating income was also significantly impacted, dropping by 91% quarter-on-quarter and decreasing by 87.14% year-on-year. Despite the sharp declines in other areas, the Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹2.75, marking an increase of 15.06% year-on-year.

Despite the challenging quarterly results, Suprajit Engineering has shown resilience in the stock market. The company has delivered an 8.18% return in the last week, a 39.91% return over the last six months, and a 32.62% year-to-date return.

Currently, Suprajit Engineering has a market capitalization of ₹7475.42 Cr. The stock has a 52-week high of ₹565.95 and a low of ₹353.75, indicating significant volatility over the past year.

As of 16 Aug, 2024, out of 8 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Hold rating, 1 analyst has given a Buy rating, and 6 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation is to Strong Buy, reflecting positive sentiment from the majority of analysts.

Suprajit Engineering Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 73.49 783.12 -90.62% 679.68 -89.19% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 16.42 159.67 -89.72% 153.54 -89.31% Depreciation/ Amortization 2.62 27.53 -90.49% 24.67 -89.39% Total Operating Expense 67.47 716.24 -90.58% 632.87 -89.34% Operating Income 6.02 66.88 -91% 46.82 -87.14% Net Income Before Taxes 5.84 73.45 -92.05% 47.94 -87.81% Net Income 3.81 59.15 -93.55% 33.11 -88.48% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.75 4.26 -35.45% 2.39 +15.06%