Suprajit Engineering Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 88.48% YOY

Livemint
Published16 Aug 2024, 11:08 AM IST
Suprajit Engineering Q1 Results Live : Suprajit Engineering declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024, reporting a significant decline in both revenue and profit. The company's topline decreased by 89.19% year-on-year, while profit fell by 88.48% compared to the same period last year.

When compared to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a sharp decline of 90.62%, and the profit dropped by 93.55%. This indicates a challenging quarter for the company, with substantial decreases in both key financial metrics.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses also saw a downward trend. These expenses declined by 89.72% quarter-on-quarter and decreased by 89.31% year-on-year, reflecting cost-cutting measures or reduced business activity.

Operating income was also significantly impacted, dropping by 91% quarter-on-quarter and decreasing by 87.14% year-on-year. Despite the sharp declines in other areas, the Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 2.75, marking an increase of 15.06% year-on-year.

Despite the challenging quarterly results, Suprajit Engineering has shown resilience in the stock market. The company has delivered an 8.18% return in the last week, a 39.91% return over the last six months, and a 32.62% year-to-date return.

Currently, Suprajit Engineering has a market capitalization of 7475.42 Cr. The stock has a 52-week high of 565.95 and a low of 353.75, indicating significant volatility over the past year.

As of 16 Aug, 2024, out of 8 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Hold rating, 1 analyst has given a Buy rating, and 6 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation is to Strong Buy, reflecting positive sentiment from the majority of analysts.

Suprajit Engineering Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue73.49783.12-90.62%679.68-89.19%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total16.42159.67-89.72%153.54-89.31%
Depreciation/ Amortization2.6227.53-90.49%24.67-89.39%
Total Operating Expense67.47716.24-90.58%632.87-89.34%
Operating Income6.0266.88-91%46.82-87.14%
Net Income Before Taxes5.8473.45-92.05%47.94-87.81%
Net Income3.8159.15-93.55%33.11-88.48%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.754.26-35.45%2.39+15.06%
First Published:16 Aug 2024, 11:08 AM IST
