Suprajit Engineering Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 88.48% YOY

Suprajit Engineering Q1 Results Live : Suprajit Engineering declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024, reporting a significant decline in both revenue and profit. The company's topline decreased by 89.19% year-on-year, while profit fell by 88.48% compared to the same period last year.
When compared to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a sharp decline of 90.62%, and the profit dropped by 93.55%. This indicates a challenging quarter for the company, with substantial decreases in both key financial metrics.
The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses also saw a downward trend. These expenses declined by 89.72% quarter-on-quarter and decreased by 89.31% year-on-year, reflecting cost-cutting measures or reduced business activity.
Operating income was also significantly impacted, dropping by 91% quarter-on-quarter and decreasing by 87.14% year-on-year. Despite the sharp declines in other areas, the Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹2.75, marking an increase of 15.06% year-on-year.
Despite the challenging quarterly results, Suprajit Engineering has shown resilience in the stock market. The company has delivered an 8.18% return in the last week, a 39.91% return over the last six months, and a 32.62% year-to-date return.
Currently, Suprajit Engineering has a market capitalization of ₹7475.42 Cr. The stock has a 52-week high of ₹565.95 and a low of ₹353.75, indicating significant volatility over the past year.
As of 16 Aug, 2024, out of 8 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Hold rating, 1 analyst has given a Buy rating, and 6 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation is to Strong Buy, reflecting positive sentiment from the majority of analysts.
Suprajit Engineering Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|73.49
|783.12
|-90.62%
|679.68
|-89.19%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|16.42
|159.67
|-89.72%
|153.54
|-89.31%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|2.62
|27.53
|-90.49%
|24.67
|-89.39%
|Total Operating Expense
|67.47
|716.24
|-90.58%
|632.87
|-89.34%
|Operating Income
|6.02
|66.88
|-91%
|46.82
|-87.14%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|5.84
|73.45
|-92.05%
|47.94
|-87.81%
|Net Income
|3.81
|59.15
|-93.55%
|33.11
|-88.48%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.75
|4.26
|-35.45%
|2.39
|+15.06%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹3.81Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹73.49Cr
