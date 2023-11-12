Suprajit Engineering Q2 FY24 results: profit falls by 24.02% YOY
Suprajit Engineering Q2 FY24 results: Revenue decreased by 1% YoY & profit decreased by 24.02% YoY
Suprajit Engineering declared their Q2 FY24 results on 09 Nov, 2023. The topline decreased by 1% & the profit decreased by 24.02% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 4.29% and the profit increased by 4.96%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.9% q-o-q & increased by 8.4% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 5.79% q-o-q & decreased by 19.46% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹2.51 for Q2 FY24 which decreased by 24.17% Y-o-Y.
Suprajit Engineering has delivered 2.81% return in the last 1 week, -4.84% return in last 6 months and 16.26% YTD return.
Currently the Suprajit Engineering has a market cap of ₹5311.02 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹446.4 & ₹317.25 respectively.
As of 12 Nov, 2023 out of 7 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Hold rating, 2 analysts have given Buy rating &4 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 12 Nov, 2023 was to Strong Buy.
Suprajit Engineering Financials
|Period
|Q2 FY24
|Q1 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|708.87
|679.68
|+4.29%
|716.06
|-1%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|156.46
|153.54
|+1.9%
|144.34
|+8.4%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|25.7
|24.67
|+4.16%
|23.91
|+7.48%
|Total Operating Expense
|664.77
|632.87
|+5.04%
|661.3
|+0.52%
|Operating Income
|44.11
|46.82
|-5.79%
|54.76
|-19.46%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|49.21
|47.94
|+2.67%
|68.82
|-28.49%
|Net Income
|34.76
|33.11
|+4.96%
|45.75
|-24.02%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.51
|2.39
|+5.02%
|3.31
|-24.17%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹34.76Cr
Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹708.87Cr
