Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Suprajit Engineering Q2 FY24 results: profit falls by 24.02% YOY

Suprajit Engineering Q2 FY24 results: profit falls by 24.02% YOY

Livemint

Suprajit Engineering Q2 FY24 results: Revenue decreased by 1% YoY & profit decreased by 24.02% YoY

Suprajit Engineering Q2 FY24 Results

Suprajit Engineering declared their Q2 FY24 results on 09 Nov, 2023. The topline decreased by 1% & the profit decreased by 24.02% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 4.29% and the profit increased by 4.96%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.9% q-o-q & increased by 8.4% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 5.79% q-o-q & decreased by 19.46% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 2.51 for Q2 FY24 which decreased by 24.17% Y-o-Y.

Suprajit Engineering has delivered 2.81% return in the last 1 week, -4.84% return in last 6 months and 16.26% YTD return.

Currently the Suprajit Engineering has a market cap of 5311.02 Cr and 52wk high/low of 446.4 & 317.25 respectively.

As of 12 Nov, 2023 out of 7 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Hold rating, 2 analysts have given Buy rating &4 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 12 Nov, 2023 was to Strong Buy.

Suprajit Engineering Financials

PeriodQ2 FY24Q1 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ2 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue708.87679.68+4.29%716.06-1%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total156.46153.54+1.9%144.34+8.4%
Depreciation/ Amortization25.724.67+4.16%23.91+7.48%
Total Operating Expense664.77632.87+5.04%661.3+0.52%
Operating Income44.1146.82-5.79%54.76-19.46%
Net Income Before Taxes49.2147.94+2.67%68.82-28.49%
Net Income34.7633.11+4.96%45.75-24.02%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.512.39+5.02%3.31-24.17%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹34.76Cr

Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹708.87Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Updated: 12 Nov 2023, 02:16 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.