Suprajit Engineering Q2 FY24 results: profit falls by 24.02% YOY

Suprajit Engineering declared their Q2 FY24 results on 09 Nov, 2023. The topline decreased by 1% & the profit decreased by 24.02% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 4.29% and the profit increased by 4.96%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.9% q-o-q & increased by 8.4% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 5.79% q-o-q & decreased by 19.46% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹2.51 for Q2 FY24 which decreased by 24.17% Y-o-Y.

Suprajit Engineering has delivered 2.81% return in the last 1 week, -4.84% return in last 6 months and 16.26% YTD return.

Currently the Suprajit Engineering has a market cap of ₹5311.02 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹446.4 & ₹317.25 respectively.

As of 12 Nov, 2023 out of 7 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Hold rating, 2 analysts have given Buy rating &4 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 12 Nov, 2023 was to Strong Buy.

Suprajit Engineering Financials Period Q2 FY24 Q1 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 708.87 679.68 +4.29% 716.06 -1% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 156.46 153.54 +1.9% 144.34 +8.4% Depreciation/ Amortization 25.7 24.67 +4.16% 23.91 +7.48% Total Operating Expense 664.77 632.87 +5.04% 661.3 +0.52% Operating Income 44.11 46.82 -5.79% 54.76 -19.46% Net Income Before Taxes 49.21 47.94 +2.67% 68.82 -28.49% Net Income 34.76 33.11 +4.96% 45.75 -24.02% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.51 2.39 +5.02% 3.31 -24.17%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹34.76Cr Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹708.87Cr

