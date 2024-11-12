Suprajit Engineering Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 98.62% YOY

Published12 Nov 2024, 12:39 PM IST
Suprajit Engineering Q2 Results Live : Suprajit Engineering declared their Q2 results on 11 Nov, 2024, reporting a significant increase in topline revenue by 17.59% year-over-year, despite a dramatic drop in profit, which fell by 98.62% YoY.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Suprajit Engineering's revenue exhibited remarkable growth of 1034.36%, although profit saw a substantial decline of 87.39%. This stark contrast highlights the challenges the company faced in maintaining profitability.

The company's selling, general, and administrative expenses surged by 1055.48% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 21.23% year-over-year, indicating heightened operational costs that may have impacted the bottom line.

Operating income for the quarter was reported to be up by 408.33% on a quarterly basis but showed a decline of 30.64% year-over-year, further illustrating the volatility in financial performance.

Earnings per share (EPS) stood at 0.03 for Q2, marking a staggering decrease of 98.8% compared to the same quarter last year, raising concerns among investors about the company's profitability outlook.

Over the last week, Suprajit Engineering has delivered a negative return of -4.7%. However, on a longer-term basis, the company has seen a 23.53% return over the last six months and a 23.7% year-to-date return.

The current market capitalization of Suprajit Engineering is 6893.22 Cr, with a 52-week high of 639.6 and a low of 357.6, reflecting significant market fluctuations.

As of 12 Nov, 2024, among eight analysts covering Suprajit Engineering, one has rated it as Hold, two have rated it as Buy, and five analysts have given a Strong Buy rating, indicating overall positive sentiment despite recent profit challenges.

The consensus recommendation as of 12 Nov, 2024, stands at Strong Buy, suggesting that analysts remain optimistic about the company's future performance despite the recent downturn in profits.

Suprajit Engineering Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue833.673.49+1034.36%708.87+17.59%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total189.6816.42+1055.48%156.46+21.23%
Depreciation/ Amortization32.412.62+1138.27%25.7+26.11%
Total Operating Expense80367.47+1090.21%664.77+20.79%
Operating Income30.596.02+408.33%44.11-30.64%
Net Income Before Taxes28.465.84+387.15%49.21-42.18%
Net Income0.483.81-87.39%34.76-98.62%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.032.75-98.91%2.51-98.8%
FAQs
₹0.48Cr
₹833.6Cr
First Published:12 Nov 2024, 12:39 PM IST
Business NewsCompaniesCompany Results

      Popular in Companies

