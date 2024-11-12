Suprajit Engineering Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 98.62% YOY

Suprajit Engineering Q2 Results Live : Suprajit Engineering declared their Q2 results on 11 Nov, 2024, reporting a significant increase in topline revenue by 17.59% year-over-year, despite a dramatic drop in profit, which fell by 98.62% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In comparison to the previous quarter, Suprajit Engineering's revenue exhibited remarkable growth of 1034.36%, although profit saw a substantial decline of 87.39%. This stark contrast highlights the challenges the company faced in maintaining profitability.

The company's selling, general, and administrative expenses surged by 1055.48% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 21.23% year-over-year, indicating heightened operational costs that may have impacted the bottom line. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Operating income for the quarter was reported to be up by 408.33% on a quarterly basis but showed a decline of 30.64% year-over-year, further illustrating the volatility in financial performance.

Earnings per share (EPS) stood at ₹0.03 for Q2, marking a staggering decrease of 98.8% compared to the same quarter last year, raising concerns among investors about the company's profitability outlook.

Over the last week, Suprajit Engineering has delivered a negative return of -4.7%. However, on a longer-term basis, the company has seen a 23.53% return over the last six months and a 23.7% year-to-date return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The current market capitalization of Suprajit Engineering is ₹6893.22 Cr, with a 52-week high of ₹639.6 and a low of ₹357.6, reflecting significant market fluctuations.

As of 12 Nov, 2024, among eight analysts covering Suprajit Engineering, one has rated it as Hold, two have rated it as Buy, and five analysts have given a Strong Buy rating, indicating overall positive sentiment despite recent profit challenges.

The consensus recommendation as of 12 Nov, 2024, stands at Strong Buy, suggesting that analysts remain optimistic about the company's future performance despite the recent downturn in profits. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Suprajit Engineering Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 833.6 73.49 +1034.36% 708.87 +17.59% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 189.68 16.42 +1055.48% 156.46 +21.23% Depreciation/ Amortization 32.41 2.62 +1138.27% 25.7 +26.11% Total Operating Expense 803 67.47 +1090.21% 664.77 +20.79% Operating Income 30.59 6.02 +408.33% 44.11 -30.64% Net Income Before Taxes 28.46 5.84 +387.15% 49.21 -42.18% Net Income 0.48 3.81 -87.39% 34.76 -98.62% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.03 2.75 -98.91% 2.51 -98.8%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹0.48Cr Question : What is Q2 revenue? Ans : ₹833.6Cr

