Suprajit Engineering Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 5.8% YoY

Suprajit Engineering declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 4.63% & the profit increased by 5.8% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 2.16% and the profit increased by 15.79%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 3.52% q-o-q & increased by 8.67% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 39.26% q-o-q & increased by 9.33% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹2.9 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 5.45% Y-o-Y.

Suprajit Engineering has delivered -4.36% return in the last 1 week, -5.94% return in the last 6 months, and -5.21% YTD return.

Currently, Suprajit Engineering has a market cap of ₹5335.15 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹446.4 & ₹327.65 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 16 Feb, 2024, out of 7 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given a Buy rating and 4 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 16 Feb, 2024, was to Strong Buy.

The company has also declared an interim dividend of ₹1.1. The record date for the dividend is 26 Feb, 2024, and the ex-dividend date will be 26 Feb, 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Suprajit Engineering Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 724.18 708.87 +2.16% 692.1 +4.63% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 150.95 156.46 -3.52% 138.91 +8.67% Depreciation/ Amortization 25.85 25.7 +0.59% 24.71 +4.59% Total Operating Expense 662.75 664.77 -0.3% 635.92 +4.22% Operating Income 61.42 44.11 +39.26% 56.18 +9.33% Net Income Before Taxes 57.18 49.21 +16.19% 50.98 +12.15% Net Income 40.25 34.76 +15.79% 38.04 +5.8% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.9 2.51 +15.54% 2.75 +5.45%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹40.25Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹724.18Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!