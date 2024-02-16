Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Suprajit Engineering Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 5.8% YoY

Suprajit Engineering Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 5.8% YoY

Livemint

Suprajit Engineering Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue increased by 4.63% YoY & profit increased by 5.8% YoY

Suprajit Engineering Q3 FY24 Results Live

Suprajit Engineering declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 4.63% & the profit increased by 5.8% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 2.16% and the profit increased by 15.79%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 3.52% q-o-q & increased by 8.67% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 39.26% q-o-q & increased by 9.33% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 2.9 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 5.45% Y-o-Y.

Suprajit Engineering has delivered -4.36% return in the last 1 week, -5.94% return in the last 6 months, and -5.21% YTD return.

Currently, Suprajit Engineering has a market cap of 5335.15 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 446.4 & 327.65 respectively.

As of 16 Feb, 2024, out of 7 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given a Buy rating and 4 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 16 Feb, 2024, was to Strong Buy.

The company has also declared an interim dividend of 1.1. The record date for the dividend is 26 Feb, 2024, and the ex-dividend date will be 26 Feb, 2024.

Suprajit Engineering Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue724.18708.87+2.16%692.1+4.63%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total150.95156.46-3.52%138.91+8.67%
Depreciation/ Amortization25.8525.7+0.59%24.71+4.59%
Total Operating Expense662.75664.77-0.3%635.92+4.22%
Operating Income61.4244.11+39.26%56.18+9.33%
Net Income Before Taxes57.1849.21+16.19%50.98+12.15%
Net Income40.2534.76+15.79%38.04+5.8%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.92.51+15.54%2.75+5.45%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹40.25Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹724.18Cr

