Suprajit Engineering Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 5.8% YoY

Suprajit Engineering declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 4.63% & the profit increased by 5.8% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 2.16% and the profit increased by 15.79%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 3.52% q-o-q & increased by 8.67% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 39.26% q-o-q & increased by 9.33% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹2.9 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 5.45% Y-o-Y.
Suprajit Engineering has delivered -4.36% return in the last 1 week, -5.94% return in the last 6 months, and -5.21% YTD return.
Currently, Suprajit Engineering has a market cap of ₹5335.15 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹446.4 & ₹327.65 respectively.
As of 16 Feb, 2024, out of 7 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given a Buy rating and 4 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 16 Feb, 2024, was to Strong Buy.
The company has also declared an interim dividend of ₹1.1. The record date for the dividend is 26 Feb, 2024, and the ex-dividend date will be 26 Feb, 2024.
Suprajit Engineering Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|724.18
|708.87
|+2.16%
|692.1
|+4.63%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|150.95
|156.46
|-3.52%
|138.91
|+8.67%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|25.85
|25.7
|+0.59%
|24.71
|+4.59%
|Total Operating Expense
|662.75
|664.77
|-0.3%
|635.92
|+4.22%
|Operating Income
|61.42
|44.11
|+39.26%
|56.18
|+9.33%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|57.18
|49.21
|+16.19%
|50.98
|+12.15%
|Net Income
|40.25
|34.76
|+15.79%
|38.04
|+5.8%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.9
|2.51
|+15.54%
|2.75
|+5.45%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹40.25Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹724.18Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!