Suprajit Engineering Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 44.24% YOY

Suprajit Engineering Q4 Results Live : Suprajit Engineering declared their Q4 results on 29 May, 2024. The topline increased by 12.03% & the profit increased by 44.24% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 8.14% and the profit increased by 46.97%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 5.77% q-o-q & increased by 7.6% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 8.89% q-o-q & decreased by 4.92% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹4.26 for Q4 which increased by 44.07% Y-o-Y.
Suprajit Engineering has delivered 1.22% return in the last 1 week, 8.97% return in last 6 months and 1.34% YTD return.
Currently the Suprajit Engineering has a market cap of ₹5704.59 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹453.85 & ₹353.75 respectively.
As of 30 May, 2024 out of 7 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Buy rating &5 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 30 May, 2024 was to Strong Buy.
Suprajit Engineering Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|783.12
|724.18
|+8.14%
|699.01
|+12.03%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|159.67
|150.95
|+5.77%
|148.4
|+7.6%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|27.53
|25.85
|+6.5%
|23.13
|+19.02%
|Total Operating Expense
|716.24
|662.75
|+8.07%
|628.67
|+13.93%
|Operating Income
|66.88
|61.42
|+8.89%
|70.34
|-4.92%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|73.45
|57.18
|+28.44%
|58.09
|+26.43%
|Net Income
|59.15
|40.25
|+46.97%
|41.01
|+44.24%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|4.26
|2.9
|+46.9%
|2.96
|+44.07%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹59.15Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹783.12Cr
