Suprajit Engineering Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 44.24% YOY

Suprajit Engineering Q4 Results Live : Suprajit Engineering declared their Q4 results on 29 May, 2024. The topline increased by 12.03% & the profit increased by 44.24% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 8.14% and the profit increased by 46.97%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 5.77% q-o-q & increased by 7.6% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 8.89% q-o-q & decreased by 4.92% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹4.26 for Q4 which increased by 44.07% Y-o-Y.

Suprajit Engineering has delivered 1.22% return in the last 1 week, 8.97% return in last 6 months and 1.34% YTD return.

Currently the Suprajit Engineering has a market cap of ₹5704.59 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹453.85 & ₹353.75 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 30 May, 2024 out of 7 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Buy rating &5 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 30 May, 2024 was to Strong Buy.

Suprajit Engineering Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 783.12 724.18 +8.14% 699.01 +12.03% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 159.67 150.95 +5.77% 148.4 +7.6% Depreciation/ Amortization 27.53 25.85 +6.5% 23.13 +19.02% Total Operating Expense 716.24 662.75 +8.07% 628.67 +13.93% Operating Income 66.88 61.42 +8.89% 70.34 -4.92% Net Income Before Taxes 73.45 57.18 +28.44% 58.09 +26.43% Net Income 59.15 40.25 +46.97% 41.01 +44.24% Diluted Normalized EPS 4.26 2.9 +46.9% 2.96 +44.07%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹59.15Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹783.12Cr

