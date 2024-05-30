Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Get Your Credit Score For Free

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Suprajit Engineering Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 44.24% YOY

Suprajit Engineering Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 44.24% YOY

Livemint

Suprajit Engineering Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 12.03% YoY & profit increased by 44.24% YoY

Suprajit Engineering Q4 Results Live

Suprajit Engineering Q4 Results Live : Suprajit Engineering declared their Q4 results on 29 May, 2024. The topline increased by 12.03% & the profit increased by 44.24% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 8.14% and the profit increased by 46.97%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 5.77% q-o-q & increased by 7.6% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 8.89% q-o-q & decreased by 4.92% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 4.26 for Q4 which increased by 44.07% Y-o-Y.

Suprajit Engineering has delivered 1.22% return in the last 1 week, 8.97% return in last 6 months and 1.34% YTD return.

Currently the Suprajit Engineering has a market cap of 5704.59 Cr and 52wk high/low of 453.85 & 353.75 respectively.

As of 30 May, 2024 out of 7 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Buy rating &5 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 30 May, 2024 was to Strong Buy.

Suprajit Engineering Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue783.12724.18+8.14%699.01+12.03%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total159.67150.95+5.77%148.4+7.6%
Depreciation/ Amortization27.5325.85+6.5%23.13+19.02%
Total Operating Expense716.24662.75+8.07%628.67+13.93%
Operating Income66.8861.42+8.89%70.34-4.92%
Net Income Before Taxes73.4557.18+28.44%58.09+26.43%
Net Income59.1540.25+46.97%41.01+44.24%
Diluted Normalized EPS4.262.9+46.9%2.96+44.07%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹59.15Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹783.12Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.