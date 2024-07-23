Supreme Industries Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 26.83% YOY

Supreme Industries Q1 Results Live : Supreme Industries declared their Q1 results on 22 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 11.31% & the profit increased by 26.83% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 12.35% and the profit decreased by 22.96%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 1.62% q-o-q & increased by 17.46% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 27.13% q-o-q & increased by 20.74% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹21.52 for Q1 which increased by 26.81% Y-o-Y.
Supreme Industries has delivered -1.67% return in the last 1 week, 39.91% return in last 6 months and 25.34% YTD return.
Currently the Supreme Industries has a market cap of ₹72332.91 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹6460 & ₹3182.25 respectively.
As of 23 Jul, 2024 out of 20 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given Sell rating, 7 analysts have given Hold rating, 5 analysts have given Buy rating & 5 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 23 Jul, 2024 was to Buy.
Supreme Industries Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|2636.35
|3007.89
|-12.35%
|2368.58
|+11.31%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|121.25
|123.25
|-1.62%
|103.23
|+17.46%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|86.03
|77.17
|+11.48%
|72.05
|+19.4%
|Total Operating Expense
|2335.05
|2594.39
|-10%
|2119.04
|+10.19%
|Operating Income
|301.3
|413.5
|-27.13%
|249.54
|+20.74%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|356.94
|464.56
|-23.17%
|283.37
|+25.96%
|Net Income
|273.37
|354.82
|-22.96%
|215.54
|+26.83%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|21.52
|27.93
|-22.95%
|16.97
|+26.81%
Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess