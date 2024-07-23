Supreme Industries Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 26.83% YOY

Livemint
Published23 Jul 2024, 10:47 AM IST
Supreme Industries Q1 Results Live
Supreme Industries Q1 Results Live : Supreme Industries declared their Q1 results on 22 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 11.31% & the profit increased by 26.83% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 12.35% and the profit decreased by 22.96%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 1.62% q-o-q & increased by 17.46% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 27.13% q-o-q & increased by 20.74% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 21.52 for Q1 which increased by 26.81% Y-o-Y.

Supreme Industries has delivered -1.67% return in the last 1 week, 39.91% return in last 6 months and 25.34% YTD return.

Currently the Supreme Industries has a market cap of 72332.91 Cr and 52wk high/low of 6460 & 3182.25 respectively.

As of 23 Jul, 2024 out of 20 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given Sell rating, 7 analysts have given Hold rating, 5 analysts have given Buy rating & 5 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 23 Jul, 2024 was to Buy.

Supreme Industries Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue2636.353007.89-12.35%2368.58+11.31%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total121.25123.25-1.62%103.23+17.46%
Depreciation/ Amortization86.0377.17+11.48%72.05+19.4%
Total Operating Expense2335.052594.39-10%2119.04+10.19%
Operating Income301.3413.5-27.13%249.54+20.74%
Net Income Before Taxes356.94464.56-23.17%283.37+25.96%
Net Income273.37354.82-22.96%215.54+26.83%
Diluted Normalized EPS21.5227.93-22.95%16.97+26.81%
FAQs
<span class='webrupee'>₹</span>273.37Cr
<span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2636.35Cr
First Published:23 Jul 2024, 10:47 AM IST
