Supreme Industries Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 26.83% YOY

Supreme Industries Q1 Results Live : Supreme Industries declared their Q1 results on 22 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 11.31% & the profit increased by 26.83% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 12.35% and the profit decreased by 22.96%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 1.62% q-o-q & increased by 17.46% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 27.13% q-o-q & increased by 20.74% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹21.52 for Q1 which increased by 26.81% Y-o-Y.

Supreme Industries has delivered -1.67% return in the last 1 week, 39.91% return in last 6 months and 25.34% YTD return.

Currently the Supreme Industries has a market cap of ₹72332.91 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹6460 & ₹3182.25 respectively.

As of 23 Jul, 2024 out of 20 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given Sell rating, 7 analysts have given Hold rating, 5 analysts have given Buy rating & 5 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 23 Jul, 2024 was to Buy.

Supreme Industries Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 2636.35 3007.89 -12.35% 2368.58 +11.31% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 121.25 123.25 -1.62% 103.23 +17.46% Depreciation/ Amortization 86.03 77.17 +11.48% 72.05 +19.4% Total Operating Expense 2335.05 2594.39 -10% 2119.04 +10.19% Operating Income 301.3 413.5 -27.13% 249.54 +20.74% Net Income Before Taxes 356.94 464.56 -23.17% 283.37 +25.96% Net Income 273.37 354.82 -22.96% 215.54 +26.83% Diluted Normalized EPS 21.52 27.93 -22.95% 16.97 +26.81%