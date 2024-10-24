Supreme Industries Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 15.05% YoY

Supreme Industries Q2 Results Live: Revenue decreased by 1.55% YoY & profit decreased by 15.05% YoY.

Livemint
Published24 Oct 2024, 11:09 AM IST
Supreme Industries Q2 Results Live
Supreme Industries Q2 Results Live

Supreme Industries Q2 Results Live : Supreme Industries declared their Q2 results on 22 October 2024, revealing a challenging quarter with a topline decrease of 1.55% year-over-year. The company reported a profit decline of 15.05% compared to the same quarter last year.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue took a significant hit, declining by 13.78%, while profit fell by 24.42%. These figures indicate a tough operating environment for the company.

The Selling, General & Administrative expenses showed a decline of 1.18% quarter-over-quarter but increased by 13.16% year-over-year, reflecting rising operational costs despite efforts to control expenses.

Operating income also faced challenges, down by 23.9% quarter-over-quarter and 19.35% year-over-year, highlighting the difficulties in maintaining profitability amid declining sales.

Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q2 came in at 16.26, representing a 15.05% decrease year-over-year, further emphasizing the impact of declining profits on shareholder returns.

In the past week, Supreme Industries has delivered a return of -12.21%. However, over the last six months, the company managed to achieve an 8.06% return, while the year-to-date return stands at 1.1%. Currently, the market cap of Supreme Industries is 58,343.44 Cr, with a 52-week high of 6460 and a low of 3601.

As of 24 October 2024, out of 21 analysts covering the company, 3 have given a 'Sell' rating, 6 a 'Hold' rating, 6 a 'Buy' rating, and 6 a 'Strong Buy' rating. The consensus recommendation is to 'Buy', indicating a cautious optimism among analysts despite recent performance.

Additionally, the company has declared an interim dividend of 10.0. The record date for the dividend is set for 30 October 2024, with the ex-dividend date also on 30 October 2024, offering some return to shareholders amid the financial challenges.

Supreme Industries Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue2272.952636.35-13.78%2308.69-1.55%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total119.82121.25-1.18%105.89+13.16%
Depreciation/ Amortization89.9486.03+4.54%71.92+25.06%
Total Operating Expense2043.662335.05-12.48%2024.38+0.95%
Operating Income229.29301.3-23.9%284.31-19.35%
Net Income Before Taxes269.53356.94-24.49%319.48-15.63%
Net Income206.6273.37-24.42%243.19-15.05%
Diluted Normalized EPS16.2621.52-24.44%19.14-15.05%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
FAQs
₹206.6Cr
₹2272.95Cr
First Published:24 Oct 2024, 11:09 AM IST
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsSupreme Industries Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 15.05% YoY

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    148.80
    11:11 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    0 (0%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    272.30
    11:10 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    3.65 (1.36%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    125.20
    11:10 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    1.6 (1.29%)

    Hindalco Industries share price

    691.50
    11:10 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    -25.95 (-3.62%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Aster DM Healthcare share price

    432.65
    11:05 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    30.35 (7.54%)

    Amber Enterprises India share price

    6,758.85
    11:06 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    359.45 (5.62%)

    Coforge share price

    7,721.80
    11:05 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    163.35 (2.16%)

    Poly Medicure share price

    2,571.95
    11:04 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    -0.4 (-0.02%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Hindustan Unilever share price

    2,478.25
    11:06 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    -179.75 (-6.76%)

    Escorts Kubota share price

    3,519.25
    11:06 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    -183.4 (-4.95%)

    VIP Industries share price

    483.90
    11:05 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    -25.1 (-4.93%)

    Craftsman Automation share price

    5,335.45
    11:05 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    -266.95 (-4.76%)
    More from Top Losers

    Sona Blw Precision Forgings share price

    706.50
    11:05 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    64.05 (9.97%)

    Aster DM Healthcare share price

    432.65
    11:05 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    30.35 (7.54%)

    Syngene International share price

    893.55
    11:06 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    57.4 (6.86%)

    Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation share price

    2,872.40
    11:06 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    179.7 (6.67%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,095.00450.00
      Chennai
      80,101.00450.00
      Delhi
      80,253.00450.00
      Kolkata
      80,105.00450.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.86/L0.11
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.