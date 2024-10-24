Supreme Industries Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 15.05% YoY

Supreme Industries Q2 Results Live : Supreme Industries declared their Q2 results on 22 October 2024, revealing a challenging quarter with a topline decrease of 1.55% year-over-year. The company reported a profit decline of 15.05% compared to the same quarter last year.
In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue took a significant hit, declining by 13.78%, while profit fell by 24.42%. These figures indicate a tough operating environment for the company.
The Selling, General & Administrative expenses showed a decline of 1.18% quarter-over-quarter but increased by 13.16% year-over-year, reflecting rising operational costs despite efforts to control expenses.
Operating income also faced challenges, down by 23.9% quarter-over-quarter and 19.35% year-over-year, highlighting the difficulties in maintaining profitability amid declining sales.
Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q2 came in at ₹16.26, representing a 15.05% decrease year-over-year, further emphasizing the impact of declining profits on shareholder returns.
In the past week, Supreme Industries has delivered a return of -12.21%. However, over the last six months, the company managed to achieve an 8.06% return, while the year-to-date return stands at 1.1%. Currently, the market cap of Supreme Industries is ₹58,343.44 Cr, with a 52-week high of ₹6460 and a low of ₹3601.
As of 24 October 2024, out of 21 analysts covering the company, 3 have given a 'Sell' rating, 6 a 'Hold' rating, 6 a 'Buy' rating, and 6 a 'Strong Buy' rating. The consensus recommendation is to 'Buy', indicating a cautious optimism among analysts despite recent performance.
Additionally, the company has declared an interim dividend of ₹10.0. The record date for the dividend is set for 30 October 2024, with the ex-dividend date also on 30 October 2024, offering some return to shareholders amid the financial challenges.
Supreme Industries Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|2272.95
|2636.35
|-13.78%
|2308.69
|-1.55%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|119.82
|121.25
|-1.18%
|105.89
|+13.16%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|89.94
|86.03
|+4.54%
|71.92
|+25.06%
|Total Operating Expense
|2043.66
|2335.05
|-12.48%
|2024.38
|+0.95%
|Operating Income
|229.29
|301.3
|-23.9%
|284.31
|-19.35%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|269.53
|356.94
|-24.49%
|319.48
|-15.63%
|Net Income
|206.6
|273.37
|-24.42%
|243.19
|-15.05%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|16.26
|21.52
|-24.44%
|19.14
|-15.05%
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess