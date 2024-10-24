Supreme Industries Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 15.05% YoY

Supreme Industries Q2 Results Live : Supreme Industries declared their Q2 results on 22 October 2024, revealing a challenging quarter with a topline decrease of 1.55% year-over-year. The company reported a profit decline of 15.05% compared to the same quarter last year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue took a significant hit, declining by 13.78%, while profit fell by 24.42%. These figures indicate a tough operating environment for the company.

The Selling, General & Administrative expenses showed a decline of 1.18% quarter-over-quarter but increased by 13.16% year-over-year, reflecting rising operational costs despite efforts to control expenses.

Operating income also faced challenges, down by 23.9% quarter-over-quarter and 19.35% year-over-year, highlighting the difficulties in maintaining profitability amid declining sales.

Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q2 came in at ₹16.26, representing a 15.05% decrease year-over-year, further emphasizing the impact of declining profits on shareholder returns.

In the past week, Supreme Industries has delivered a return of -12.21%. However, over the last six months, the company managed to achieve an 8.06% return, while the year-to-date return stands at 1.1%. Currently, the market cap of Supreme Industries is ₹58,343.44 Cr, with a 52-week high of ₹6460 and a low of ₹3601.

As of 24 October 2024, out of 21 analysts covering the company, 3 have given a 'Sell' rating, 6 a 'Hold' rating, 6 a 'Buy' rating, and 6 a 'Strong Buy' rating. The consensus recommendation is to 'Buy', indicating a cautious optimism among analysts despite recent performance.

Additionally, the company has declared an interim dividend of ₹10.0. The record date for the dividend is set for 30 October 2024, with the ex-dividend date also on 30 October 2024, offering some return to shareholders amid the financial challenges.

Supreme Industries Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 2272.95 2636.35 -13.78% 2308.69 -1.55% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 119.82 121.25 -1.18% 105.89 +13.16% Depreciation/ Amortization 89.94 86.03 +4.54% 71.92 +25.06% Total Operating Expense 2043.66 2335.05 -12.48% 2024.38 +0.95% Operating Income 229.29 301.3 -23.9% 284.31 -19.35% Net Income Before Taxes 269.53 356.94 -24.49% 319.48 -15.63% Net Income 206.6 273.37 -24.42% 243.19 -15.05% Diluted Normalized EPS 16.26 21.52 -24.44% 19.14 -15.05%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹206.6Cr Question : What is Q2 revenue? Ans : ₹2272.95Cr

