Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Supreme Industries Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 15.05% YoY

Supreme Industries Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 15.05% YoY

Livemint

Supreme Industries Q2 Results Live: Revenue decreased by 1.55% YoY & profit decreased by 15.05% YoY.

Supreme Industries Q2 Results Live

Supreme Industries Q2 Results Live : Supreme Industries declared their Q2 results on 22 October 2024, revealing a challenging quarter with a topline decrease of 1.55% year-over-year. The company reported a profit decline of 15.05% compared to the same quarter last year.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue took a significant hit, declining by 13.78%, while profit fell by 24.42%. These figures indicate a tough operating environment for the company.

The Selling, General & Administrative expenses showed a decline of 1.18% quarter-over-quarter but increased by 13.16% year-over-year, reflecting rising operational costs despite efforts to control expenses.

Operating income also faced challenges, down by 23.9% quarter-over-quarter and 19.35% year-over-year, highlighting the difficulties in maintaining profitability amid declining sales.

Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q2 came in at 16.26, representing a 15.05% decrease year-over-year, further emphasizing the impact of declining profits on shareholder returns.

In the past week, Supreme Industries has delivered a return of -12.21%. However, over the last six months, the company managed to achieve an 8.06% return, while the year-to-date return stands at 1.1%. Currently, the market cap of Supreme Industries is 58,343.44 Cr, with a 52-week high of 6460 and a low of 3601.

As of 24 October 2024, out of 21 analysts covering the company, 3 have given a 'Sell' rating, 6 a 'Hold' rating, 6 a 'Buy' rating, and 6 a 'Strong Buy' rating. The consensus recommendation is to 'Buy', indicating a cautious optimism among analysts despite recent performance.

Additionally, the company has declared an interim dividend of 10.0. The record date for the dividend is set for 30 October 2024, with the ex-dividend date also on 30 October 2024, offering some return to shareholders amid the financial challenges.

Supreme Industries Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue2272.952636.35-13.78%2308.69-1.55%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total119.82121.25-1.18%105.89+13.16%
Depreciation/ Amortization89.9486.03+4.54%71.92+25.06%
Total Operating Expense2043.662335.05-12.48%2024.38+0.95%
Operating Income229.29301.3-23.9%284.31-19.35%
Net Income Before Taxes269.53356.94-24.49%319.48-15.63%
Net Income206.6273.37-24.42%243.19-15.05%
Diluted Normalized EPS16.2621.52-24.44%19.14-15.05%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹206.6Cr

Question : What is Q2 revenue?

Ans : ₹2272.95Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.