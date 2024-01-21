Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Supreme Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 21.97% YoY

Supreme Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 21.97% YoY

Livemint

Supreme Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue Increased by 5.99% YoY & Profit Increased by 21.97% YoY

Supreme Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live

Supreme Industries declared their Q3 FY24 results on 19 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 5.99% & the profit increased by 21.97% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 6.08% and the profit increased by 5.34%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 3.67% q-o-q & increased by 14.51% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 6.08% q-o-q & increased by 26.4% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 20.17 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 22.02% Y-o-Y.

Supreme Industries has delivered -7.2% return in the last 1 week, 13.18% return in the last 6 months, and -13.61% YTD return.

Currently, Supreme Industries has a market cap of 49851.69 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 4888 & 2335 respectively.

As of 21 Jan, 2024, out of 21 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 6 analysts have given Sell rating, 5 analysts have given Hold rating, 6 analysts have given Buy rating, and 2 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 21 Jan, 2024, was to Hold.

Supreme Industries Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue2449.12308.69+6.08%2310.71+5.99%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total109.78105.89+3.67%95.87+14.51%
Depreciation/ Amortization77.2471.92+7.4%64.76+19.27%
Total Operating Expense2147.52024.38+6.08%2072.11+3.64%
Operating Income301.6284.31+6.08%238.6+26.4%
Net Income Before Taxes337.97319.48+5.79%273.32+23.65%
Net Income256.17243.19+5.34%210.03+21.97%
Diluted Normalized EPS20.1719.14+5.38%16.53+22.02%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹256.17Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹2449.1Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

