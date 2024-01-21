Supreme Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 21.97% YoY

Supreme Industries declared their Q3 FY24 results on 19 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 5.99% & the profit increased by 21.97% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 6.08% and the profit increased by 5.34%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 3.67% q-o-q & increased by 14.51% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 6.08% q-o-q & increased by 26.4% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹20.17 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 22.02% Y-o-Y.
Supreme Industries has delivered -7.2% return in the last 1 week, 13.18% return in the last 6 months, and -13.61% YTD return.
Currently, Supreme Industries has a market cap of ₹49851.69 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹4888 & ₹2335 respectively.
As of 21 Jan, 2024, out of 21 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 6 analysts have given Sell rating, 5 analysts have given Hold rating, 6 analysts have given Buy rating, and 2 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 21 Jan, 2024, was to Hold.
Supreme Industries Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|2449.1
|2308.69
|+6.08%
|2310.71
|+5.99%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|109.78
|105.89
|+3.67%
|95.87
|+14.51%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|77.24
|71.92
|+7.4%
|64.76
|+19.27%
|Total Operating Expense
|2147.5
|2024.38
|+6.08%
|2072.11
|+3.64%
|Operating Income
|301.6
|284.31
|+6.08%
|238.6
|+26.4%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|337.97
|319.48
|+5.79%
|273.32
|+23.65%
|Net Income
|256.17
|243.19
|+5.34%
|210.03
|+21.97%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|20.17
|19.14
|+5.38%
|16.53
|+22.02%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹256.17Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹2449.1Cr
