Supreme Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 21.97% YoY

Supreme Industries declared their Q3 FY24 results on 19 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 5.99% & the profit increased by 21.97% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 6.08% and the profit increased by 5.34%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 3.67% q-o-q & increased by 14.51% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 6.08% q-o-q & increased by 26.4% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹20.17 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 22.02% Y-o-Y.

Supreme Industries has delivered -7.2% return in the last 1 week, 13.18% return in the last 6 months, and -13.61% YTD return.

Currently, Supreme Industries has a market cap of ₹49851.69 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹4888 & ₹2335 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 21 Jan, 2024, out of 21 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 6 analysts have given Sell rating, 5 analysts have given Hold rating, 6 analysts have given Buy rating, and 2 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 21 Jan, 2024, was to Hold.

Supreme Industries Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 2449.1 2308.69 +6.08% 2310.71 +5.99% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 109.78 105.89 +3.67% 95.87 +14.51% Depreciation/ Amortization 77.24 71.92 +7.4% 64.76 +19.27% Total Operating Expense 2147.5 2024.38 +6.08% 2072.11 +3.64% Operating Income 301.6 284.31 +6.08% 238.6 +26.4% Net Income Before Taxes 337.97 319.48 +5.79% 273.32 +23.65% Net Income 256.17 243.19 +5.34% 210.03 +21.97% Diluted Normalized EPS 20.17 19.14 +5.38% 16.53 +22.02%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹256.17Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹2449.1Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!