Supreme Industries Q3 Results 2025:Supreme Industries declared their Q3 results on 20 Jan, 2025. The topline increased by 2.48% & the profit decreased by 27.01% YoY. Profit at ₹186.97 crore and revenue at ₹2509.88 crore.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 10.42% and the profit decreased by 9.5%. The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 3.83% q-o-q & increased by 4.96% Y-o-Y.

Supreme Industries Q3 Results

The operating income was down by 5.13% q-o-q & decreased by 27.87% Y-o-Y. The EPS is ₹14.72 for Q3 which decreased by 27.02% Y-o-Y.

Supreme Industries has delivered -6.23% return in the last 1 week, -29.37% return in last 6 months and -14.44% YTD return.

Currently, the Supreme Industries has a market cap of ₹51088.94 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹6460 & ₹3601 respectively.

As of 21 Jan, 2025 out of 22 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 7 analysts have given Hold rating, 5 analysts have given Buy rating & 9 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 21 Jan, 2025 was to Buy.

Supreme Industries Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 2509.88 2272.95 +10.42% 2449.1 +2.48% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 115.23 119.82 -3.83% 109.78 +4.96% Depreciation/ Amortization 91.29 89.94 +1.5% 77.24 +18.19% Total Operating Expense 2292.35 2043.66 +12.17% 2147.5 +6.75% Operating Income 217.53 229.29 -5.13% 301.6 -27.87% Net Income Before Taxes 245.41 269.53 -8.95% 337.97 -27.39% Net Income 186.97 206.6 -9.5% 256.17 -27.01% Diluted Normalized EPS 14.72 16.26 -9.47% 20.17 -27.02%